These are the makeup products Sofia Richie used on her wedding day

Sofia Richie married her love Elliot Grainge on Saturday, April 22.

The couple tied the knot in the lavish Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France in front of a host of famous faces – including her sister Nicole Richie.

The bride, 24, stunned in a custom Chanel wedding dress as she walked down the aisle with her father Lionel Richie.

Sofia admitted that she wanted to keep her wedding makeup simple and “timeless”, so that she’ll be happy with it when she looks back in 20 years.

Chanel makeup artist Pati Dubroff, who did Sofia’s makeup on her special day, has revealed the products she used on the 24-year-old.

Take a look:

Nudestix Matte Bronzer in Sunkissed

Nudestix Blush in Picante

Chanel Stylo et Contour Number 12

Gold Gloss from the Chanel Duo Lumiere Palette

Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara

Rouge Coco Baume from Chanel 928 Pink Delight

Contour Lip Pencil from DIBS in Medium

Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer in Light Medium

Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in Sunkissed Nude