Sophie Murray shares stunning makeup tutorial for ‘glass skin’

Sophie Murray has shared her stunning makeup tutorial for “glass skin”.

Besides her incredible fashion sense, the influencer is well-known for her enviable glowing skin.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday, Sophie shared her tutorial to achieve the look.

Sophie begins by prepping her skin with a little of the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, before applying a light amount of the cult-favourite product Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter.

The TikTok star then uses a little of the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer under her eyes, on the bridge of her nose, on the high points of her outer eyes, a little on the chin, and a little under the contours of her cheekbones.

Seemingly letting the product set for a moment, Sophie goes in with the REFY Brow Sculpt to add a stunningly natural shape to her brows.

Switching her focus back to her skin, Sophie uses the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand in the hollows of her cheeks, and a little of the product on her outer eye.

She then goes in with the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand on her cheeks and the bridge of her nose.

Sophie takes a deeper shade of the Dior Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder to add a bit of colour to her eyelid.

The influencer curls her lashes before using the MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash to achieve a natural look.

Sophie uses a small amount of the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder to set her under eyes.

She completes the look with the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat, which she uses in shade ‘Iconic Nude’, before using the Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm.

You can watch Sophie’s tutorial below: