Rosacea Awareness Month: Everything you need to know about the skin condition

Rosacea is a long-term skin condition which affects the face.

It can affect anyone, although it is most common in women and people with fairer skin tones.

If you suffer from rosacea, you’ll more than likely experience redness across your noes, cheeks, forehead and chin that comes and goes.

You may also be hyper-sensitive to skincare ingredients, and experience a burning/stinging sensation when using products that you’re not familiar with.

It’s unknown what causes rosacea, but it can be genetic.

A number of things can stress your skin, making your rosacea worse – including sun, wind, alcohol, hot/spicy foods or exercise.

Although there’s no cure for the skin condition, finding out what triggers your symptoms and adjusting your lifestyle accordingly can lessen its appearance.

If you suffer with rosacea, look towards skincare with anti-inflammatory and redness-reducing ingredients such as aloe vera, azelaic acid and niacinamide.

Here are some of the best products to use to treat your rosacea:

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Sleepair Intensive Mask

Dr. Jart+’s Cicapair Sleepair Intensive Mask is formulated with tiger grass which helps reduce the appearance of an uneven skin tone.

It’s perfect for sensitive skin.

Avène Antirouguers Redness Soothing Day Cream SPF30

Avène Antirouguers Redness Soothing Day Cream is both soothing and hydrating.

It’s formulated with shea butter and dextran sulfate which are perfect for sensitive and redness-prone skin.

It also contains SPF30 to keep your skin protected from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Aveeno Face Calm + Restore Triple Oat Serum

The Aveeno Face Calm + Restore Triple Oat Serum is easily absorbed into the skin’s moisture barrier – leaving it hydrate and nourished.

It’s formulated with feverfew which is known for its antioxidant properties.

Clinique Redness Solutions Soothing Cleanser

Clinique’s Redness Solutions Soothing Cleanser soothes irritation and calms visible redness.

The cream-gel formula removes excess oil, make-up and impurities from the skin.

Origins Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion

Origins’ Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion promotes a balanced, more even-looking skin tone.

It contains chaga and reishi mushrooms which help fortify and protect the skin against environmental aggressors.

