Rimmel launch their first clean vegan beauty range

Rimmel have launched their first clean vegan makeup range.

The new Kind & Free collection comprises of five makeup products for skin, lashes & nails: a nourishing skin tint, a volumising mascara, a hydrating concealer, a Talc-free pressed powder, and a plant-based nail polish.

Their formulas are powered by natural origin ingredients with no unnecessary additives, such as mineral oil or fragrance.

All products made with a minimum of 70% natural ingredients, are 100% vegan, and are made with a percentage of recycled plastic.

By 2025, Rimmel aim for 100% of their packaging to use recycled material or be reusable or compostable.

Rimmel’s Kind & Free range will be widely available from March in all major pharmacies nationwide as well as a selection of online retail outlets.