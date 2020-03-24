Peter Mark launches online video series to help look after your hair at home

We need all the help we can get!

Peter Mark launches online video series to help look after your hair...

Peter Mark has launched an online video series to help people look after their hair during the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will feature experts from the Peter Mark team, who will provide professional tips and answer all you haircare queries.

The videos will be posted on Peter Mark’s social media platforms on a regular basis, and their first video has already gone live.

The leading hairdressing group have asked the nation to send in their questions and queries to [email protected], or on social media using #HomeHairHelp.

With these queries, they will be able to create specific videos to answer people’s hair care questions.

From specific issues like thinning hair or scalp problems, to learning how to use your styling tools – the video series will have it all.

To post your question, simply visit the Peter Mark social channels Facebook or Instagram or email [email protected]