Peter Mark launches online video series to help look after your hair at home

Peter Mark has launched an online video series to help people look after their hair during the coronavirus pandemic.
The series will feature experts from the Peter Mark team, who will provide professional tips and answer all you haircare queries.
The videos will be posted on Peter Mark’s social media platforms on a regular basis, and their first video has already gone live.
This is Katie from our retail team to help answer one of our most requested tutorials. How to do Hollywood Waves with the ghd oraclee as part of our #homehairhelp series… Let us know if you have any questions or queries or if we can do a specific styling video because although we are not able to look after you in our salons right now if we can help you pass some time and help you feel a little bit better about yourself then we’re here to help. Also you can visit our website below to see how to create a BoHo look using the oracle https://petermark.ie/trending/ghd-oracle-boho-look/ #homehairhelp
The leading hairdressing group have asked the nation to send in their questions and queries to [email protected], or on social media using #HomeHairHelp.
With these queries, they will be able to create specific videos to answer people’s hair care questions.
From specific issues like thinning hair or scalp problems, to learning how to use your styling tools – the video series will have it all.
To post your question, simply visit the Peter Mark social channels Facebook or Instagram or email [email protected]
We know hair doesn’t seem all that important right now but if we can help you pass some time and help you feel a little bit better about yourself then we’re here to help. This is @ciaran_pm from our retail team to explain how… Let us know if you have any questions or queries or if you would like us to do a specific styling video for you. #homehairhelp