Pamela Anderson’s iconic 90s updo is the latest viral hair trend

Lily James transformed into Pamela Anderson for the new Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which was released last month.

The actress looked the spitting image of the Baywatch star on the show, rocking some of her iconic outfits and beauty looks.

One hairdo from the series that has gone viral all over social media is the Pamela Anderson Updo – which was first made popular by the model in the 90s.

The hashtag #pamelaandersonhair has over 6.3million views on TikTok, and Kim Kardashian rocked the viral look on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.

The hairstyle is simply a messy, effortless looking bun with curled, loose pieces of hair at the front.

Check out Irish influencer Sophie Murray’s tutorial above, or watch Irish makeup artist Keilidh Cashell’s video below for tips on achieving the viral look.