Ad
HomeBeauty

Latest Posts

Pamela Anderson’s iconic 90s updo is the latest viral hair trend

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Lily James transformed into Pamela Anderson for the new Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which was released last month.

The actress looked the spitting image of the Baywatch star on the show, rocking some of her iconic outfits and beauty looks.

One hairdo from the series that has gone viral all over social media is the Pamela Anderson Updo – which was first made popular by the model in the 90s.

@sophie_murraayy

Reply to @shauna.burgess14 very Pam inspired 👱🏼‍♀️💖

♬ Come Around – M.I.A.

The hashtag #pamelaandersonhair has over 6.3million views on TikTok, and Kim Kardashian rocked the viral look on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.

The hairstyle is simply a messy, effortless looking bun with curled, loose pieces of hair at the front.

Check out Irish influencer Sophie Murray’s tutorial above, or watch Irish makeup artist Keilidh Cashell’s video below for tips on achieving the viral look.

@keilidhmua

Me loves #pamelaanderson #transformation #makeup #hair

♬ original sound – KeilidhMua

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us