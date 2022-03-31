Ad
Kim Kardashian used an Irish brand to achieve her stunning Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty makeup look

Kim Kardashian used the Irish brand Inglot to create her stunning makeup look at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

The SKIMS founder, 41, showed off her curves with a stunning skintight blue Balenciaga gown and completed the look with black boots, silver sunglasses and a tight ponytail.

Celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tajeda (@makeupbyariel) spilled the details of Kim’s flawless ‘babydoll’ makeup look, which included Inglot’s iconic AMC Eyeliner Gel 77.

I forgot to mention the powder blush! I used the by Mario “ poppy pink” blush 🤍 #kimkardashian #vanityfair #oscars #makeup

In his TikTok, Ariel explained: “Kim told me she wanted babydoll glam, a little bit of a sixties flare with a cut-crease and a really clean liner.”

The MUA described every makeup product he used for the look, calling the €16 AMC Gel Liner by Inglot “the blackest black gel liner [he’s] ever used.”

According to Inglot, the “ICONIC Eyeliner Gel 77 is one [their] HERO products, loved by professionals and celebrities around the world.”

“Its jet-black finish & long-lasting formula has made it a staple in any and all makeup lovers’ collections.”

The eyeliner has a “jet black pearl finish” and is “smudge-proof, super long-lasting, waterproof, easy to apply”.

The eyeliner can be used as an eyeshadow base as well, and makes for the perfect liquid consistency when mixed with Duraline.

Shop the liner here.

