Joanna Cooper shares full wedding day glam details – after marrying Conor Murray

Joanna Cooper has shared her full details of her wedding day glam.

The model and her rugby player beau tied the knot in the Algarve on June 5, weeks after they legally wed in Ireland.

The model stunned in a BERTA gown for the occasion, which she purchased from Verona Bridal.

Joanna also had her face painted by Charlotte Tilbury pro artist Kirstie Murphy for her big day.

Taking to TikTok earlier this week, the model shared a full breakdown of her wedding day glam.

Kirstie prepped Joanna’s skin using the Magic Serum, the Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum and the Magic Cream Light.

She used Flawless Filter in shade 4.5 on the high points of the face, before using Beautiful Skin Foundation in shade 60 all over the face.

Next, Kirstie used the Beautiful Skin Concealer in shades 6, 7 and 14, before using the medium/dark shade in the Hollywood Contour Wand.

Some colour was brought back into Joanna’s skin using her “favourite” shade in the Matte Beauty Blush Wand – pink pop.

To achieve a subtle brow look, Kirstie used Legendary Brows and Brow Fix.

Joanna’s subtle eye look was achieved using the Super Nudes palette and Eyes to Mesmerise in the colour champagne.

For a soft wing, Kirstie used The Classic: Eye Powder Pencil in shade shimmering brown.

The Pillowtalk Lip Liner in shade medium, and Pillowtalk Lipstick with Runway Royalty Lipstick on top were used for Joanna’s lips.

To brighten up the eyes, the Charlotte Tilbury makeup artist used the Rock ‘n’ Kohl Liner in the shade eye cheat, before applying individual lashes.

The eye look was brought together using the Pillowtalk Mascara.

For highlighter, Kirstie used the Beauty Light Wand with the Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in champagne glow.

Finally, the makeup artist used the Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder in shade 1 Fair, and the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray.