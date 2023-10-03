Ad
Joanna Cooper reveals her favourite skincare products for ‘glass skin’

Joanna Cooper has revealed her favourite skincare products for “glass skin”.

The terms refers to smooth, even-toned and radiant skin that gives off the appearance of glass.

The aim is to achieve a “glow-from-within” effect with an intensely moisturising routine.

Joanna revealed she “doesn’t know why it took her so long to buy into the hype of” the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, which you can purchase here for €39.

The model uses the rhode peptide glazing milk, which is available here for €35, because it makes her skin “so soft”.

She also uses the rhode peptide glazing fluid, which is available here for €35, which she says is where “most of her glow comes from”.

Finally, Joanna uses the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream, which is available here in different sizes for €32 to €95, because it makes her skin so “dewy and soft”, and sits “gorgeously underneath makeup”.

