‘I’m cold’ makeup – the latest beauty trend explained

Have you tried “I’m cold” makeup?
Users have taken to TikTok with the latest winter-inspired thread, that’s surprisingly easy to recreate.
Read more about how to achieve the look:
@sianniseafudge Trying “I’m cold” makeup ❄️ #imcoldmakeup ♬ original sound – ci
Firstly, apply your complexion products light-handily to achieve a minimalist base.
The next step, which is blush is the most important part of the look.
You’re going to want to choose a blush that is a similar colour to the natural rosiness of your face.
@taontm Trying “I’m cold” makeup 🤍✨ #makeup #wintermakeup #imcoldmakeup #beautytok ♬ original sound – EX7STENCE™
Use this blush on the apples of your cheeks, upper cheekbones and the middle of your nose.
Highlighter is optional, but a white/silver-toned product just may complete the frosty look.
Do your eye makeup and eyebrows as normal.
Finally, you’ll want to use a pink toned lip colour, with a lip gloss on top.
@demijones‘I’m cold’ makeup ❄️ so much harder than it looks! I think i can do better, are you going to try it? ⛸️🤍♬ s a n t a t e l l m e – ❤️🎄 || 🎅🏻❄️
