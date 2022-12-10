‘I’m cold’ makeup – the latest beauty trend explained

Have you tried “I’m cold” makeup?

Users have taken to TikTok with the latest winter-inspired thread, that’s surprisingly easy to recreate.

Read more about how to achieve the look:

Firstly, apply your complexion products light-handily to achieve a minimalist base.

The next step, which is blush is the most important part of the look.

You’re going to want to choose a blush that is a similar colour to the natural rosiness of your face.

Use this blush on the apples of your cheeks, upper cheekbones and the middle of your nose.

Highlighter is optional, but a white/silver-toned product just may complete the frosty look.

Do your eye makeup and eyebrows as normal.

Finally, you’ll want to use a pink toned lip colour, with a lip gloss on top.