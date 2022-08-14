How To Get The Perfect Slicked-Back Bun

Want to get that “off-duty supermodel” look? Then the slicked-back bun may be the perfect hairstyle for you.

Made famous by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, this super-chic bun has become one of this summer’s hottest hair trends.

Here’s how to achieve the look in four simple steps:

Step 1: Prep the Hair With Product

The key to this look is smooth, shiny hair.

After washing and conditioning your hair, apply a shine-boosting serum for the ultimate sleek look.

We recommend using the Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Oil, which you can buy for €21.45 here

After straightening your hair, part it in a straight line directly in the centre of your head.

Then, brush it back with a smoothing brush – such as the Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Styler (which you can buy for €19.99 here).

Step 3: The Bun

Tightly comb or brush hair back into a ponytail.

Then, twist and wrap the ponytail around the base to create a bun. Secure the bun into place with a bobbin and bobby pins.

Step 4: Make It Last

Finally, it’s time to add a product that will make the hairstyle last all day.

You can apply a generous coating of hairspray to your hair to lock it in place.

Or you can use The Smooth Stick to ensure you have no stray baby hairs and that your hair stays hydrated for the day.