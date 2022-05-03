Here’s how you can recreate Blake Lively’s Met Gala nails for under €11

Blake Lively wowed at the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in a stunning gown by Atelier Versace.

The dress was adorned with a gigantic bow which was unwrapped on the red carpet, transforming the dress from rose gold into a stunning aqua blue.

The Statue of Liberty inspired look was complete with gorgeous gold and blue nails, created by celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein.

She told POPSUGAR: “As Blake’s look was inspired by New York City architecture, we really wanted the same inspiration to come through in the manicure.”

“Inspired by major NYC landmarks like Penn Station and Grand Central Station, the chrome tip and underside of the nail are meant to represent the dome of the window of the Gilded Era, while the stones and crystals are reminiscent of the ceiling in Penn Station.”

Want to recreate this manicure? Elle used the ready-to-wear nails in style Back It Up on the Gossip Girl star, and added the gold detailing herself.

You can get the base nails for just €10.50 here.