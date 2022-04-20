Here are the hottest nail trends for summer 2022 – according to a top celebrity nail artist

Chaun Legend is a top nail artist who has done nails for a host of A-list stars, including Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Khloe Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Zendaya.

The Los Angeles based artist is best known for his signature long coffin shape nails, and has over 1.3million followers on Instagram.

Ahead of the launch of his collection with Lottie London this week, Chaun revealed the hottest nail trends for summer 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaun Legend 🇰🇭 (@chaunlegend)

He said: “This summer I think we are going to be seeing a lot more experimentation with nail art and design. Which, I think is a result of people experimenting with nail designs and art at home during the pandemic when nail salons and bars were closed.”

“This has led to some amazing creations and the opportunities for people to get creative at home with their own looks. Using Lottie Nails, you can create any looks at home yourself with the beautiful colour options from pastels to neons available! I think neons will be the look of the summer, especially greens.”

“Coffin shaped nails – which are my signature style – will be a big trend amongst celebrities on red carpets and at award shows. With my Lottie London collection, you can create the coffin shape style yourself with the easy press-on application and beautiful designs that we created. I’m so excited for people to try them at home and apply them, themselves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaun Legend 🇰🇭 (@chaunlegend)

Chaun’s collection with Lottie London launches on April 21, and it features four killer designs inspired by his homebase and first love – Los Angeles.

The designs include Chaun’s fave graffiti street art to a green with envy art deco effect and wavy, white swirls as well as orange ombre effect as seen on some of his celebrity clients.

The nails come in a gel finish with easy application using either vegan nail glue or adhesive pads which are super easy to remove, and will retail at €7.97.