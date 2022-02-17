Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy is launching her own makeup brand.

The hit HBO show has started a lot of beauty trends since the first season premiered in 2019 – including graphic liner, neon eyeshadow, and glitter tears.

Doniella’s upcoming makeup brand Half Magic will therefore unsurprisingly include a range of glittery, pigmented, and playful products.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “WHAT IF I said I have a makeup line and it’s launching this Spring….. I can’t believe I’m finally able to share this, and that this is actually real!!”

“For the past two years and while filming Season 2, I’ve been secretly working on creating the makeup line of my literal DREAMS. I couldn’t be more completely over the moon thrilled out of my mind to introduce H A L F ✨ M A G I C.”

The brand’s website teases: “Something weird and beautiful is brewing. Space cowboy or glitter queen? Belle of the ball or neon boy next door? Bold or bolder?”

“Follow your creativity down the rabbit hole and shape-shift into today’s version of you with HALF MAGIC.”

