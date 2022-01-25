Euphoria Inspired Nail Art

From glitter tears to colourblock eyeshadow looks, Euphoria has started a lot of beauty trends since the first season premiered in 2019.

LA based celebrity nail artist Natalie Minerva (@natalieminervanails) recently landed a job on the show’s beauty team, and she has designed some incredible nail art for the show’s leading ladies this season.

Take a look:

Cassie’s diamond nails

In episode one of Euphoria season two, viewers eyes were drawn to Cassie’s (played by Sydney Sweeney’s) nails while she hid in the bath from Maddy (Alexa Demie) at a NYE party.

Natalie described the Swarovski-encrusted, nude pink nails as “classic and timeless with a touch of flashiness”.

Maddy’s Thierry Mugler-inspired nails

In the first episode of the new season, Maddy is seen wearing a Damien Black mini dress by Akna, paired with black fingerless gloves and a pair of Amina Muaddi thigh-high satin sandals.

Natalie created these “sleek, sophisticated and sexy” hourglass nails to match the outfit, taking inspiration from the designs of the late Thierry Mugler.

Speaking to The Cut about designing Maddy’s nails this season, Natalie said: “We were really exploratory with Maddy’s nails. They’re really fun. She’s fierce. She’s decisive. She knows what she wants always. She’s two steps ahead of everybody else.”

“So for the nails, I think it had to be fashion forward but at the same time have a bit of a throwback feel that’s very clean.”

Kat’s marbled French tip

While attending the New Year’s Eve house party in the first episode of the new season, Kat (played by Barbie Ferreira) rocked coffin-shaped nails with green and pink marbled tips.

They were outlined with a dark two-tone glitter for some extra edge – and we are obsessed!

You can watch the first three episodes of Euphoria season 2 on NOW TV and Sky Atlantic now, with new episodes coming out each Monday.