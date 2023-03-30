These are the best sex positions to reduce endometriosis pain

Endometriosis, which is a disorder in which tissue similar to the lining of the womb (endometrium) starts to grow in other places, can affect women of any age.

It results in pelvic pain and contributes to an irregular menstrual cycle.

Endometriosis sufferers may also experience pain during or after sex.

Endometriosis can contribute to vaginal dryness, so using a lubricant or lubricated condoms during sex is important to reduce friction.

Reducing the depth of penetration can also greatly increase comfort – try using a penis bumper so you can relax and enjoy the moment.

Some sex positions are preferable for endometriosis sufferers; take a look at some of the best to reduce pain below:

Cowgirl and Reverse Cowgirl

Cowgirl and reverse cowgirl put you in control of the depth, speed and intensity of the sex.

Lotus

Have your partner sit with their legs in a pretzel, or whatever position is comfortable.

Similar to cowgirl, you will be put in control of the depth, speed and intensity.

Spooning

Spooning is intimate, and a sex position which requires little energy.

If you position yourself at a straighter angle, it will result in a shallower penetration – resulting in less pain.

Speed Bump

The speed bump is a simplified version of doggy-style.

It involves you laying face down, while supporting your stomach with a pillow or bolster.

It results in less pain as you’re altering the usual angle of penetration.

