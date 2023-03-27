The best months to get married – according to your zodiac sign

Are you planning a wedding at the moment but unsure what month to have it in?

Well, according to celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman, your wedding month could be written in the stars.

Whether you’re a relaxed Pisces or an organised Virgo, your zodiac sign could be vital in deciding the perfect moment to tie the knot.

Speaking to Betway Casino, Inbaal has shared her expertise when it comes to aligning your star sign with your big day.

Take a look:

Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces

Inbaal says: “Cancer season, around July, is a very romantic time to get married. The sign of Cancer is passionate about family, so for a couple who wants to have lots of babies, or for a love match who want to blend their families successfully – July is an ideal month.”

“With family at the heart of a July wedding, it will be a memorable day, when young and old would feel included.

“Water signs like Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces suit a July wedding, as the element for Cancer season is also the element of water.”

Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Inbaal says: “Leo season, around August, is a time for focus and ambition. The sign of Leo is bright and direct, and an August wedding will lead to a married life with no secrets of lies.”

“Openness and direct communication, will be the guiding principles of the love birds who make August their wedding month.

“Fire signs like Aries, Leo and Sagittarius will benefit from getting married in August, during fire sign Leo.”

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

Inbaal says: “Taurus season in May is a very sensible time to get hitched.”

“The sign of Taurus is smart and knowledgeable, so for a couple who want to do well financially, have success with their studies and buy some houses while they’re at it, May time is the month for them.”

“Taurus is a sign of wealth, so that wedding would be a lavish affair. Earth signs like Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn will especially suit a May wedding, because Taurus season is the earth element too.”

Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

Inbaal says: “Libra season in October is a time for peace and balance. The sign of Libra is calm and elegant, and an October wedding will suit a coupling that is peaceful, with each partner matching the other.”

“When one gives, the other wants to give. When one needs a moment alone, they both do. A wedding within Libra season will be memorable for its elegance and good taste.

“Air signs like Gemini, Libra and Aquarius will enjoy getting married in October, during fellow air sign Libra.”