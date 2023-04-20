Everything you need to know about the New Moon in Aries

The New Moon in Aries occurred at 5:12am GMT+1 on Thursday, April 20.

The astrological event happens when the moon and sun meet in the sky at the same degree, forming a conjunction – blending their energy and bringing intensity.

Don’t be afraid to be experimental and push yourself out of your comfort zone – New Moons are the perfect time for manifestation and a refresh.

The latest New Moon falls in the late degrees of Aries – a sign known for its impulsivity.

This means we might make decision quickly, or jump to conclusions without reviewing facts.

Mercury retrograde, which begins on Friday, April 21, will act as a saving grace and pick up any pieces from the previous 24 hours.

Whatever issues we’ve gotten ourselves into will be resolved by Mercury’s ability to fix problems during its retrograde period.

Here’s how the zodiac signs should adjust their behaviour to reap the benefits of the New Moon:

Aries

Go the extra mile when speaking to others.

Taurus

Your intuition is heightened – go with your gut instincts.

Gemini

Choose honesty, don’t give in to the little white lies.

Cancer

Give yourself the credit you deserve.

Leo

Clear your mind and allow the ideas to flow.

Virgo

Don’t bend the rules to suit yourself.

Libra

Reach out to those you wish to make amends with.

Scorpio

Take a moment to relax and refresh your mind.

Sagittarius

Ignore the hesitation and take the risk.

Capricorn

Even if tensions are high, it’s important to really listen to what others are saying.

Aquarius

Keep your head above the gossip.

Pisces

Take the time to reassess your financial situation. Organise and plan the coming months’ budget.