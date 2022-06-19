5 Fun First Date Ideas

First dates can be awkward and nerve-wracking, so why not come up with a fun and unique idea for a date that will break the ice?

We’ve rounded up some fun first date ideas to help you plan an unforgettable encounter with your love interest.

Take a look:

Do something adventurous

If both you and your date are on the adventurous side, then doing a fun activity together is a great idea.

Whether it’s hiking, rock climbing, biking, ziplining or even skydiving, doing something fun and active together can form a strong bond and a solid foundation for a relationship.

If you’re doing something you both love, you’re sure to have a great time!

Trivia nights

Trivia nights at the local bar can be an extremely fun and easy way to meet someone.

Since trivia has a structure, it’s easy to play the game while also making great conversation about the given topics.

You can definitely get to know someone’s personality through playing trivia, as well.

Go to an event

Events like art gallery showings or concerts are the perfect venues for first dates.

They stimulate conversation, they are fun and interactive, and they also (usually) have a time limit.

So if that date isn’t going well, you have an out, and if it is, you can choose to keep the night going.

Cook and play some board games

Sometimes a night in is perfect for really getting to know someone.

If you like to cook, invite your date over for a nice home-cooked meal by candlelight. Afterwards, you can play some board games for some fun and healthy competition.

If this date goes well, you’ve got a keeper.

Dinner and a movie

You can’t go wrong with the classic dinner and a movie.

Everyone loves movies, and even if the date seems painfully awkward, you can always just go to a movie theater and sit quietly for two hours and then part ways.

But if the movie goes well, you can grab a bite to eat afterwards to keep the conversation flowing.