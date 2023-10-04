PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of the new Voduz Blow Out Pro Dryer

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the launch of the new Voduz Blow Out Pro Dryer at the Chocolate Factory in Dublin.

Voduz, a leading innovator in hair care technology, unveiled their latest cutting-edge hair dryer, which is set transform the way you experience hair styling, combining state-of-the-art features with a sleek and lightweight design.

During the event, Voduz Co-Owner and Certified Trichologist Denise Phillips offered hands-on tutorials and demonstrations on maximising the potential of the professional dryer.

Additionally, Voduz unveiled a diverse array of hairstyling possibilities in a captivating runway presentation to showcase the abilities of this incredible tool.

Weighing in at a super light 305g, the Voduz Pro Dryer is effortlessly portable and perfect for all your hair styling needs, whether at home or on the go.

Designed with your comfort in mind, this lightweight powerhouse comes complete with two interchangeable nozzles and a diffuser, giving you unparalleled versatility and control over your styling preferences.

Safety and hair health take centre stage with Voduz, and this is no different with the Pro Dryer. Its Intelligent Thermostatic Technology bids farewell to the worries of overheating and hair damage, ensuring optimal results while maintaining the health and integrity of your hair.

Frizz and split ends will become a thing of the past, thanks to the revolutionary Advanced Negative Ion Technology integrated into the Voduz Pro Hair Dryer.

The Voduz Pro Hair Dryer is also a remarkable 7 times faster than traditional hair dryers.

The Voduz Blow Out Pro Dryer (RRP €179.95/£159.99) is available now at voduzhair.com and in stockists nationwide.