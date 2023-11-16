PICS: Well-known faces step out at the launch of The Clarendon Collective

Well-known faces stepped out at the launch of The Clarendon Collective on Wednesday night.
Located on Dublin’s Clarendon Street, the curated store showcases six female-led Irish brands.
Shoppers can check out Alison Banton’s Brooke & Shoals home fragrances collection, Anna Daly’s clothing brand Little Bliss and nourishing skincare from Ella & Jo Cosmetics, created by Charlene Flanagan and Niamh Ryan.
The opening of the Clarendon Collective Curated Irish Design in Clarendon Street, Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Discover luxurious leather handbags and accessories from My Name is Ted – headed by Kasia Gaborec McEvoy and Brendan McEvoy, stunning artworks from Sarah Wickham Designs, and elegant pjs and loungewear from Hollianne Phelan’s Cotone Collection.
Well-known faces at the event included Michele McGrath, Holly Carpenter and Darren Kennedy.
Take a look at the photos from the event below:
