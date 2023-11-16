PICS: Well-known faces step out at the launch of The Clarendon Collective

Well-known faces stepped out at the launch of The Clarendon Collective on Wednesday night.

Located on Dublin’s Clarendon Street, the curated store showcases six female-led Irish brands.

Shoppers can check out Alison Banton’s Brooke & Shoals home fragrances collection, Anna Daly’s clothing brand Little Bliss and nourishing skincare from Ella & Jo Cosmetics, created by Charlene Flanagan and Niamh Ryan.

Discover luxurious leather handbags and accessories from My Name is Ted – headed by Kasia Gaborec McEvoy and Brendan McEvoy, stunning artworks from Sarah Wickham Designs, and elegant pjs and loungewear from Hollianne Phelan’s Cotone Collection.

Well-known faces at the event included Michele McGrath, Holly Carpenter and Darren Kennedy.

Take a look at the photos from the event below: