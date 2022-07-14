Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out at the launch of Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Café in Dublin

Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the launch of Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street, Dublin on Wednesday evening.

The newly launched Fiesta of Flavour campaign channels the vibrancy of South America, hinting at some of the delicious flavour combinations to be experienced, including a ready-to-serve, nitro cold brew coffee.

Maybe you’d like to switch-up your daily coffee fix by trying an Espresso Lemonade, a refreshingly effervescent pick-me-up to pop some pep into your step. Or taste the sunshine with an Orange Espresso, a tangy, deliciously citrusy taste sensation.

The Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Ramp up the fiesta vibes with a Tiki Latte, a Bewley’s latte with a subtle spiced twist inspired by mellow Caribbean nights. Or turn the indulgence up to eleven with an Espresso Caramel Frappe. Bewley’s summer drinks are available to order now at local cafés and restaurants across Ireland.

The Fiesta of Flavour campaign has been brought to life courtesy of vibrant takeaway cups designed by Irish-Singaporean mural artist and illustrator Holly Pereira, spreading colourful festive vibes across Ireland this summer.

And as the official coffee partner of Electric Picnic, Bewley’s will also be bringing a Fiesta of Flavour to the anticipated music festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, September 2-4 with a specially designed, South American-inspired outdoor bodega where festival-goers can gather and chill out while experiencing the best of Bewley’s coffee.

Laura Lily Grant pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Emily McKeogh and Suzy Griffin pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Helen Steele pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Cristiona Aston pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kelly Donegan pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

A special summer festival drinks menu will be on offer, featuring hot and cold brews as well as a devilishly tasty espresso martini created in collaboration with mixologist Oisin Davis.

“We aim to really shake up the music festival experience by serving high-quality coffee and ensuring the flavour experience matches the festival spirit at Electric Picnic,” says Jason Doyle, Managing Director, Bewley’s.

Taking to the decks on the night of the launch was 2FM’s Tara Kumar while guests including Irish reality television star Kelly Donegan, Roz Lipsett, Designer Helen Steele, Sarah McGovern, Paul Ryder, Emily McKeogh, Cristiona Aston and Niamh O’Sullivan were spotted taking in the evening sunshine on the cafe’s balcony overlooking Grafton Street.

Sarah McGovern and her son Jude pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Roz Lipsett pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Joyce Porto pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Debbie O Donnell pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Roz Lipsett, Cristiona Aston and Emily McKeogh pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Niamh O Sullivan pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Guests enjoyed Espresso Martinis created under the watchful eye of master mixologist Oisin Davis.

Check out more photos from the launch below:

Cata Motta pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Col Campbell and Niamh O Sullivan pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Caitriona O Connor pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma O Hanlon and Aoife Nolan pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sarah Coffey and Oisin Davis pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Paula Maher pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Andrew Fisher and Ashlee Woods Larkin pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Fiona Orode and Zeda pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Frankie O’Dea and Emma McEvoy pictured at the Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Cafe in Grafton Street,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

 



