PICS: Well-known faces step out at the launch of Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Café in Dublin

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the launch of Fiesta of Flavour at Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street, Dublin on Wednesday evening.

The newly launched Fiesta of Flavour campaign channels the vibrancy of South America, hinting at some of the delicious flavour combinations to be experienced, including a ready-to-serve, nitro cold brew coffee.

Maybe you’d like to switch-up your daily coffee fix by trying an Espresso Lemonade, a refreshingly effervescent pick-me-up to pop some pep into your step. Or taste the sunshine with an Orange Espresso, a tangy, deliciously citrusy taste sensation.

Ramp up the fiesta vibes with a Tiki Latte, a Bewley’s latte with a subtle spiced twist inspired by mellow Caribbean nights. Or turn the indulgence up to eleven with an Espresso Caramel Frappe. Bewley’s summer drinks are available to order now at local cafés and restaurants across Ireland.

The Fiesta of Flavour campaign has been brought to life courtesy of vibrant takeaway cups designed by Irish-Singaporean mural artist and illustrator Holly Pereira, spreading colourful festive vibes across Ireland this summer.

And as the official coffee partner of Electric Picnic, Bewley’s will also be bringing a Fiesta of Flavour to the anticipated music festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, September 2-4 with a specially designed, South American-inspired outdoor bodega where festival-goers can gather and chill out while experiencing the best of Bewley’s coffee.

A special summer festival drinks menu will be on offer, featuring hot and cold brews as well as a devilishly tasty espresso martini created in collaboration with mixologist Oisin Davis.

“We aim to really shake up the music festival experience by serving high-quality coffee and ensuring the flavour experience matches the festival spirit at Electric Picnic,” says Jason Doyle, Managing Director, Bewley’s.

Taking to the decks on the night of the launch was 2FM’s Tara Kumar while guests including Irish reality television star Kelly Donegan, Roz Lipsett, Designer Helen Steele, Sarah McGovern, Paul Ryder, Emily McKeogh, Cristiona Aston and Niamh O’Sullivan were spotted taking in the evening sunshine on the cafe’s balcony overlooking Grafton Street.

Guests enjoyed Espresso Martinis created under the watchful eye of master mixologist Oisin Davis.

Check out more photos from the launch below: