PICS: Vogue Williams launches new cocktail experience in The Odeon

Vogue Williams launched a new cocktail experience in The Odeon Bar, Dublin on Wednesday night.

Guests enjoyed complimentary cocktails and mocktails, crafted for the bar’s new menu by renowned mixologists Diageo and Drinksology Kirker Greer – who have worked in New York’s famous Dead Rabbit.

They were also treated to a fire performance from the Pyro Collective, who created a spectacle at the Odeon’s extravagant arches.

There was also a performance from a contortionist from Broken Theatre, who performed a stunning routine in an oversized Martini glass.

Vogue impressed guests as she took to the DJ book for an upbeat, contemporary DJ set before mingling with the crowd.

The night ended with an incredible saxophone performance by Leeo Sax, accompanied by DJ Clive.

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the event – including Paddy Smyth, Corina Gaffey, Eric Roberts, Martin King and his wife Jenny McCarthy.

Vogue said of the event: “I’m thrilled to be back in The Odeon, one of my favourite bars in Dublin. I haven’t been in years and it’s had a total renovation. It’s great to DJ at the launch their all-new Cocktail Bar Experience.” “Make sure to get your name on the Saturday guestlist and pop down with your friends for an unmissable night of music, cocktails and fun.”