PICS: True crime fans step out at Sky’s premiere screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle

True crime fans stepped out at the premiere screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle on Tuesday night.

The Sky Original series, which is set to launch on November 12, follows the harrowing story of six young women who disappesred without a trace in Ireland in the 90s.

Annie McCarrick, Josephine Dullard, Fiona Pender, Ciara Breen, Fiona Sinnott and Deirdre Jacob all disappeared over a five-year period in the same vast area, now known as Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle.

Check out the photos from the event here: