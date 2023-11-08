Ad
PICS: True crime fans step out at Sky's premiere screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland's Vanishing Triangle

True crime fans stepped out at the premiere screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle on Tuesday night.

The Sky Original series, which is set to launch on November 12, follows the harrowing story of six young women who disappesred without a trace in Ireland in the 90s.

Annie McCarrick, Josephine Dullard, Fiona Pender, Ciara Breen, Fiona Sinnott and Deirdre Jacob all disappeared over a five-year period in the same vast area, now known as Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle.

Check out the photos from the event here:

Nicola Tallant pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Shauna Davitt pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Shauna Davitt and Ryan Mar pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ryan Mar pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mary Claire Fitzpatrick pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Amy Donohoe pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Kilcawley Hemani pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sam Kelly and Helen Galgy pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Caitriona Bourke and Jackie Jameson pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Damien Jackson and Susan Jackson pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Peter Lynch and Alan Cawley pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Susie Davies, Ger Niland and Marian Farrell pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Rory Cashin and Kate Demolder pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ursula Kelly and Hannah Corcoran pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Hannah Corcoran pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Alannah Pollard and Clodagh Meaney pictured at the Sky preview screening of Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, a two-part docuseries that premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12th.
Picture Brian McEvoy
