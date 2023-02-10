PICS: Stars line out for the programme launch of the 2023 Dublin International Film Festival

The Dublin International Film Festival returns to the capital from February 23rd to March 4th with a packed programme launched by Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys.

The festival is excited to welcome a host of onscreen talents this year – including Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, Jane Seymour, Aidan Gillen alongside filmmakers and creatives Jim Sheridan, Artavazd Peleshyan and Robbie Ryan.

The festival has also announced that this year’s Volta awardee is Emily Watson.

Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys said: “Since the start Dublin International FilmFestival has been an audience festival and a product of the environment it lives and breathes in and the community it is built on.”

“Part of our job is to explore and reflect where that city and community is today. As our city and our film community has changed over recent years, we felt it was also important that we change as a festival.”

“Previous iterations have had a title sponsor, and we’ve always been incredibly grateful to them for their partnerships and support which have helped the festival become what it is.”

“But now, for the first time, we felt it was important to work with a broader community of supporters, industry partners, artists and film-makers, and to reimagine what Dublin International Film Festival could be.”

“I am particularly delighted to premiere the superb line up of new Irish films and show these new works alongside their international counterparts. It’s a festival programme which I am extremely proud of, packed with discoveries and gems.”

“I’m thankful as ever to all our partners and friends for their support in helping us to realise a physical festival and to my colleagues for their commitment to making this the best festival possible.”

Following the international success of 2022’s Oscar nominated opening Irish film An Cailín Ciúin, the festival are thrilled to present this year’s opener the hugely anticipated Irish feature God’s Creatures.

DIFF will welcome the luminous Emily Watson and our own hugely talented Oscar nominee Paul Mescal to Dublin for the Gala Screening.

The festival is also delighted to celebrate the life and work of the iconic Jane Seymour, in conversation with Rick O’Shea.

