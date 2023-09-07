PICS: Irish stars step out for the opening night of Dirty Dancing at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the opening night of Dirty Dancing at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Tuesday.

Irish stars spotted on the pink carpet included Rosie Connolly, Laura Nolan, Tara O’Farrell, and James Patrice.

Adam Fogarty, Erica Cody and Soulé were also photographed on the pink carpet, before watching the iconic stage production.

Inspired by the hit film, Dirty Dancing the musical explodes with heart-pounding music, breath-taking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.

Featuring the hit songs ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’, the musical will run at the BGE Theatre until September 16th, 2023.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage follows the iconic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Tickets are priced from €21.50, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.