PICS: Irish stars attend the opening night of West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Irish stars attended the opening night of West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Tuesday night.

A talented international team was assembled by Broadway director and actor Lonny Price for the next leg of the musical’s story.

West Side Story is running until Saturday, June 24; You can buy tickets, which are priced from €36.50, here.

Well-known faces at the event included Joanne McNally, Martin King and his wife Jenny McCarthy, James Patrice, Tracy Clifford and Éadaoin Fitzmaurice.

Check out the photos from the event below: