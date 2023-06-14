Ad
PICS: Irish stars attend the opening night of West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Irish stars attended the opening night of West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Tuesday night.

A talented international team was assembled by Broadway director and actor Lonny Price for the next leg of the musical’s story.

West Side Story is running until Saturday, June 24; You can buy tickets, which are priced from €36.50, here.

Joanne McNally pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography

Well-known faces at the event included Joanne McNally, Martin King and his wife Jenny McCarthy, James Patrice, Tracy Clifford and Éadaoin Fitzmaurice.

Check out the photos from the event below:

Jenny McCarthy and Martin King pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Éadaoin Fitzmaurice pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Dev Skehan pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Lonny Price pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
John McColgan pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Brendan Courtney and Adam Maryniak pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Ian Dempsey and Ger Dempsey pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Sarah Hanrahan pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Sonya Lennon and Cathrine Magee pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Leah Kelly and Deric O hArtagain pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Veronica Butler and James Patrice pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Ruth Charles pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Tracy Clifford and Owen Dawson pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
Alex Sperellis and Aisling Bonner pictured at the opening night of the musical West Side Story at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy Photography
