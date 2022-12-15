Ad
PICS: Alan Hughes and his cast of well-known faces take to the stage for Snow White panto

Brian McEvoy
Goss.ie
Goss.ie
Goss.ie
Goss.ie

Alan Hughes and his cast of well-known faces took to the stage for the opening night of the Snow White panto at the National Stadium in Dublin this week.

The TV presenter has taken a break from his Ireland AM presenting role to throw himself fully into the stage production, which he stars in as Sammy Sausages.

Alan also produced the panto alongside his husband Karl Broderick, who wrote the family-friendly play.

Adam Weafer as Prince Handsome, Katherine Lynch as the Evil Queen, Alan Hughes as Sammy Sausages and Katie Weir as Snow White under the watchful eye of Marty Morrissey in the Mirror | Brian McEvoy
Rob Murphy as Buffy and Alan Hughes as Sammy Sausages | Brian McEvoy
Adam Weafer as Prince Handsome, Katherine Lynch as the Evil Queen and Pamela Uba as the Fairy | Brian McEvoy
Pamela Uba as the Fairy | Brian McEvoy

The star-studded cast this year includes Katherine Lynch, who plays the Evil Queen, Adam Weafer, who plays Prince Handsome, and Katie Wier, who portrays Snow White.

Former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba also appears in the panto as The Fairy, while Rob Murphy once again stars as Buffy.

Alan Hughes as Sammy Sausages | Brian McEvoy
Adam Weafer as Prince Handsome | Brian McEvoy
Alan Hughes as Sammy Sausages, Pamela Uba as The Fairy and Rob Murphy as Buffy | Brian McEvoy
Alan Hughes as Sammy Sausages, Katherine Lynch as the Evil Queen, Adam Weafer as the Handsome Prince and Pamela Uba as The Fairy | Brian McEvoy

Keeping things up with times, Conor O’Brien and Adam Finn also play Tik & Tok in the pantomime.

Snow White runs at the National Stadium in Dublin until January 8, 2023.

For more information, check out www.panto.ie.

Goss.ie
Goss.ie

