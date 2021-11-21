World Television Day: What To Watch

Today is World Television Day, which commemorates the date on which the first World Television Forum was held in 1996.

To mark the occasion, we have rounded up seven things to watch on TV today.

Take a look:

The Qatar Grand Prix

Sunday = time to go racing under the lights in the desert 👀👌🚁#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/8bQelpi8W3 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

The 2021 Qatar Grand Prix takes place at the 5.38-kilometre Losail International Circuit on Sunday, November 21.

It kicks off at 2pm GMT, and will be available to watch on Sky Sports F1.

Ireland vs Argentina Rugby

Ireland will go head-to-head against Argentina in the Autumn Nations Series in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 2:15pm.

You can watch live coverage of the game on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 1:30pm, and highlights on Against the Head on RTÉ2 on Monday at 8pm.

Ireland’s Fittest Family

The Roches from Clare, the Kinsellas from Wexford, the Fordes from Kildare, and the Farrells from Dublin battle it out in the fourth and final challenge.

Coaches Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Donncha O’Callaghan and Derval O’Rourke are on hand to push the families to their limits.

Ireland’s Fittest Families continues on RTÉ One tonight at 6:30pm.

An Audience with Adele

An Audience with Adele will air on Virgin Media One at 7:25pm from the London Palladium.

The special will see the Easy On Me singer perform songs from her highly anticipated new album 30, which was released on Friday.

She will also sing some of her classic hits in front of a specially invited audience of friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportswomen and men and more.

Strictly Come Dancing

Another celebrity will be sent home from Strictly Come Dancing tonight.

After strutting their stuff for Musicals Week on Saturday night, two couples will find themselves in the bottom two, and must battle it out in a dance-off in order to stay in the competition.

The results show will air at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

The 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here kicks off tonight.

Saturdays star Frankie Bridge, TV presenter Richard Madeley, ex BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, music producer Naughty Boy, Olympic gold medalist Matty Lee, Paralympic gold medalist Kadeena Cox MBE, football legend David Ginola, choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy and Emmerdale star Danny Miller make up this year’s campmates.

The show starts at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Hidden Assets

Rough diamonds are found in Fionn Brannigan’s offices and Emer links this evidence to the bombings and warns him his life is in danger.

Meanwhile, Christian learns that Hadi has been beaten by a fellow officer.

Bibi is feeling the pressure too, especially when her wayward brother reaches out for help.

Hidden Assets continues on RTÉ One tonight at 9:30pm.