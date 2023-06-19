WATCH: Paddy Smyth joins Alan Cawley for episode three of Goss Island – sponsored by F&F, Fashion at Tesco

The Circle winner Paddy Smyth is the latest guest on our brand new podcast, Goss Island.

Brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco, the podcast series is presented by popular Love Island commentator Alan Cawley, who will do a deep dive every Monday about the latest antics inside the villa.

In episode three, Alan and Paddy share their thoughts on the recent drama – from Sammy’s snakey antics, to bombshell Scott making his move on Irish gal Catherine.

And as Casa Amor approaches, the pair reveal which contestants they think will stay loyal, and who they think will stray…

Paddy also opens up about his reality TV experience, and reveals why he thinks representation on dating shows is so important.

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

