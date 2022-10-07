This Irish site has everything you need for the ultimate Hen Party

You don’t understand the struggle of planning a Hen Party unless you’ve organised one yourself.

Whether it’s a wild trip to Ibiza or a weekend in Galway, so much work goes into planning a Hen Party – but Henworld.ie is here to make life that bit easier for you.

Based in Meath, Henworld was established in January 2017 after founder Bronwyn spotted a gap in the market for an online store dedicated to Hen parties.

Instead of shopping in various stores for Hen Party essentials, Bronwyn created a one-stop-shop for stressed-out party planners.

Offering DPD delivery all over Ireland, Henworld provide quality products direct to your doorstep, and they specialise in personalised items – which make any occasion even more special.

Whether you’re looking for a personalised robe, slippers, or even a veil, Henworld have a range of items that can be personalised and delivered in just a few days.

From naughty games, to glam decorations and fun party bag fillers, this online store has everything you could possibly need when planning the ultimate hen party.

With hundreds of products available to shop on Henworld, there’s so much to choose from.

Here’s a look at their best-selling products/ranges below:

Personalised Veil

One of Henworld’s most popular items is their Personalised Veil from their Luxe Range.

The veil boasts a luxury satin trim, and can be personalised in a range of coloured text – from black, to gold, silver, and a variation of different pinks.

You can order it here with your preferred text for €15.99.

Personalised Bride to Be Flute

Another popular personalised item on Henworld is the Bride to Be Flute.

Surprise your Hen with a glam white polycarbonate champagne flute for the night, which is virtually unbreakable.

Just like the veil you can have it personalised in a range of different coloured text, and you can also add a cute bow to the glass for an extra €1.

Priced at €9.99, you can check it out online here.

Blush Bride Range

One of our favourite things about Henworld is the themed ranges they have on offer.

To ensure all your decor matches the same colour palette, you can purchase all your hen attire from the same range – making it x10 more Instagram-worthy.

Their Blush Bride Range is a bestseller, as it features an array of hen party items in baby pink and rose gold tones.

You can shop the full range here.

Floral Team Bride Range

Another popular collection on Henworld is their Floral Team Bride Range.

From balloons, party bags, to memory books – this range offers the cutest (and girliest) decor for hen parties big and small.

You can shop the full range here.

Bridesmaid Proposal Gift Sets

Alongside being your one-stop-shop for Hen parties, Henworld also has a wedding shop section on their website.

Brides can shop a range of decor and personalised pieces for their wedding day, including gifts for their bridal party.

Their ‘Gift In A Box’ section has a range of gorgeous gift sets for bridesmaids, perfect for asking your bestie to accompany you down the aisle.

Henworld offer a range of boxes to suit different styles and prices, and they can also be sent directly to your bridesmaids with a gift card.