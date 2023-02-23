These are the most compatible Love Island 2023 couples – according to astrology

Following the explosive Casa Amor recoupling, things are certainly heating up in the Love Island villa.

In the midst of the Movie Night drama, we have taken a look at the star signs of the couples, to find out which ones are the most compatible.

Take a look:

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins

Lana Jenkins’ birthday is November 9, 1997 – making her a Scorpio.

Meanwhile, Ron Hall was born on August 20, 1997 – making him a Leo.

There is an undeniable connection between these two signs; they are each committed to speaking their truth and allowing one another to feel heard and understood.

The key to a successful relationship between a Leo and Scorpio is to allow each other the space and time to heal from the deep insecurities rooted in their past.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi

Tom Clare was born on September 2, 1999 – making him a Virgo.

His beau Samie Elishi’s birthday is February 15, 2000 – making her an Aquarius.

These two are generally a strong match when they commit to one another.

Aquariuses and Virgos might have a tough time connecting at first, and their relationship will probably blossom out of a friendship.

Will Young and Jessie Wynter

Will Young’s birthday is September 3, 1999 – making him a Virgo.

Meanwhile, Jessie Wynter was born on September 28, 1996 – making her a Libra.

Virgos and Libras are generally considered to be an ok match; however, their personality types differ greatly – so the key to a successful relationship is to accept each other’s quirks.

These two have the ability to form a satisfying, stable and loving bond.

Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty

Casey O’Gorman was born on October 30, 1996 – making him a Scorpio.

Meanwhile, his flame Claudia Fogarty’s birthday is August 9, 1994 – making her a Leo.

There is an undeniable connection between these two signs; they are each committed to speaking their truth and allowing one another to feel heard and understood.

The key to a successful relationship between a Leo and Scorpio is to allow each other the space and time to heal from the deep insecurities rooted in their past.

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Tanya Manhenga was born on January 31, 2000 – making her an Aquarius.

Shaq Muhammad’s birthday is March 31, 1998 – making him an Aries.

Aries and Aquarius can be a good match, only if they respect each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Aquariuses can intellectualise their relationships and thus come across as stand-offish; in contrast, Aries can become heated and lose their temper.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

