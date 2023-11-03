The ultimate list of the most irrational ‘icks’

Have you ever started dating someone and they do something, or you notice something, and it simply makes you never want to see them again?

That, my friends, is called the “ick”.

The “ick” is when you get a sudden cringe feeling towards someone you’re dating that almost immediately puts you off them.

The phrase was coined by Olivia Attwood on Love Island back in 2017, and has since become a common term used in the world of dating.

Explaining why she was no longer attracted to her co-star Sam Gowland on the show, Olivia said: “When you’re seeing a boy and you get the ick, it doesn’t go.”

“Once you’ve got it, it just takes over your body and it’s just ick. I can’t shake it off, that’s just me.”

The “ick” can be caused by anything, whether it’s a major red flag or a minor bad habit.

Some popular icks include when your partner is rude to hospitality staff, when they put on a baby voice, and when they are obsessed with star signs.

However, some people have gotten creative with their icks, and pointed out some hilariously irrational turn-offs that simply make them squirm.

So for your entertainment, we’ve sprawled the internet to come up with the ultimate list of dating icks. Check them out below:

1. When the barber has to pump his little chair up

2. When they drop a coin and have to chase after it

3. When they have a Tesco Clubcard

4. When they chase after a paper receipt in the wind

5. When they hold an umbrella and it goes inside out

6. When they wait for the lifeguard to let them go down the slide

7. The noise he makes after eating something hot

8. When they try to merge lanes but no one lets them in

9. When their swimming trunks inflate in the water

10. When they stamp near a pigeon and it doesn’t move

11. When he comments under a rapper’s Instagram post as if he’s a friend

12. When his only form of communication is Snapchat

13. When he live tweets during a football match

14. When he drinks milk on its own

15. When he ends his texts with ‘x’

16. When he confidently sings the wrong lyrics

17. When he has bad grammar

18. When he puts a tie on his head at a wedding

19. When he can’t swallow a tablet

20. When he asks you to take a photo of him on a date

21. When he wears no socks and rolled up jeans

22. When he wears a dressing gown

23. When he walks around the shoe shop trying out a new pair of shoes

24. When they have an android

25. When they stall the car

26. When they reach down to pick something up and bang their head on the table on the way back up

27. When they try to put down a beach towel and it blows away

28. When they run after a table tennis ball

29. When they run for the bus whilst wearing a backpack

30. If they regularly update their Facebook status

31. When they slightly trip on a path and act like they didn’t

32. When they miss the beat drop

33. When they press the button at a zebra crossing

34. When they sit on a bar stool and dangle their legs

35. When they lose their balance on public transport

36. When they order the soup of the day

37. Double texting (sending a secondary text if you’ve not responded after the first one)

38. If they have dirty fingernails

39. If they refer to themselves in third person

40. Having an Instagram account for their pet

41. Referring to their football team as ‘we’

42. Clapping when an airplane lands

43. Wearing sunglasses indoors

44. Taking longer than you to get ready

45. Having too many shirt buttons undone

46. Wanting to share food on the first date

47. Wearing a tacky watch

48. Using weird emojis in texts

49. Wearing creased clothes

50. Pronouncing someone’s name wrong