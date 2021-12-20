The Top 10 Movies of 2021

Looking for a good movie to watch this Christmas?

We have rounded up the 10 biggest movies of the year so far and where you can watch them.

Take a look:

Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman tells the story of a wickedly smart and cunning woman named Cassie (played by Carey Mulligan), who lives a secret double life.

An unexpected encounter gives Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past, with the film’s ending promising to shock viewers.

‘Promising Young Woman’ is now available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW TV – who offer a seven-day free trial for first-time subscribers.

Cruella

This live-action feature film delves into the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella (played by Emma Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute.

But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Watch it on Disney+ here.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in this 2021 Marvel film.

She confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. It was one of the highest grossing films of the year. You can watch it on Disney+ here.

No Time To Die

Daniel Craig played James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die.

The film sees Bond enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica, when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain, armed with dangerous new technology. Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas also star in the must-see film of the year. The film is still in cinemas now.

House of Gucci

House of Gucci has received rave reviews from film critics.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast – Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

It is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.

Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

The movie is in cinemas now.

Spencer

Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín directed film Spencer.

The Princess of Wales was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.

The movie focuses on one weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the Royal family for Christmas as Sandringham – and decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Spencer is in cinemas now.

Belfast

Belfast is a personal and joyful story about the power of memory, set in late 1960s Northern Ireland.

At the centre of the film is Buddy, a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance.

Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.

The film was written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, and is based on his experiences of growing up in the Tigers Bay area of north Belfast.

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie star in the film, which has been nominated for multiple Golden Globe awards.

Belfast is in cinemas in the US now, and is set for release in Irish cinemas on January 21, 2022.

In The Heights

From the creator of ‘Hamilton’ and the director of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, ‘In the Heights’ fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

Starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits.

In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community.

At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

You can watch the musical drama on Sky Cinema now.

Eternals

Irish actor Barry Keoghan starred alongside Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani in Eternals.

According to Marvel Studios, the film tells the epic story of “a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants”.

The Eternals are “Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena”.

Eternals is coming to Disney+ on January 12, 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei star in Spider-Man: No Way Home – which hit cinemas on December 15.

The official synopsis reads: “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.”

“When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe.”

“Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas across the country now.