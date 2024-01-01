The dating trends predicted for 2024

With a new year comes new trends, new starts and the classic “new you.”

Dating trends come and go but the main premise always stays the same – to put your best foot forward and ultimately, impress!

As we enter into a new year, take a look at some of the dating trends that have been predicted for 2024 by psychologist Ebony Butler:

Genuine connection over love bombing

She said: “When looking across social media and dating app profiles, I see that people mention that I want genuine connections with other people over quick hookups and false intimacy.”

“People are saying that they are looking for a friend and someone honest.”

“People have had enough of the fake presentations and pretenses that have traditionally come with dating apps and social media.”

Virtual meetups before formal dates

Ebony explained: “More people also require virtual dates before in-person dates.”

“When I’ve asked people what this is about, many say they value their time and want to save it meeting someone they can’t even catch a vibe with over the phone.”

“So, people are gravitating more toward FaceTime, video calls, and phone calls.”

Values and alignment over superficial standards

Ebony said: “The days of superficial standards are fading. The more society heals and does self-care and healing work, the more attuned we become to our values and alignment.”

“In our quest to be more aligned with our higher selves, we also require potential partners to do the same.”

“This also prompts folks to have rough connotations up front. People ask about children, religious beliefs, family connections, and future goals sooner. So, the dating trend of vetting the values of potential partners is on the rise!”

Dating across age groups

“More and more people entering the dating scene are letting go of their rules around how old their potential partner must be.”

“Younger people match with more senior potential partners, and older potential partners open their market to younger suitors.”

“What a partner has to offer is becoming less about age and more about values, standards, alignment, and future goals!”