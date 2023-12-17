The best Christmas markets to visit in Dublin

As Christmas quickly approaches, now is the time to indulge in all the holiday festivities Dublin has to offer.

With the evening’s getting darker and the weather getting colder, the lead up to Christmas is the perfect time to organise a wholesome outing with your closest pals.

Take a look at some of the best Christmas markets held in Dublin over the festive period:

Dublin Castle

Dublin Castle’s historic courtyard will transform into a dazzling Christmas village from December 6.

Decked out in fairy lights, the market will feature an array of stalls with decorative crafts, delicious food and inspiring gift ideas.

Entry is free into the event and the markets run up until December 16.

Bremore Castle

These markets started on Sunday, November 26 and run every Sunday up until December 17.

Immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas this year and experience the charm of Balbriggan’s historical Bremore Castle.

These beautiful markets are located amidst the castle’s historic walls where guests are encouraged to explore the unique treasures that the market has to offer.

Rathfarnham Castle

This outdoor market is held on the grounds of the 16th-century grounds of Rathfarnham Castle and opens for one day, on Sunday December 10.

Running from 10:30am to 5pm, the market is free and hosts a range of stalls selling artisan goods, local art and crafts and festive food and drinks to stay warm!

Kids will also have the opportunity to post their letters to Santa!

Bohemia Flea

The Bohemia Flea Christmas market located in Phibsboro, will be held on Saturday, December 9 & Sunday, December 10 from 11am to 6pm.

There will be an impressive selection of preloved and vintage clothing for cold winter days, Christmassy gatherings and New Year’s eve celebrations.

Expect seasonal bites and drinks to satisfy your festive taste buds!

There will also be a resident DJ to help get everyone in the Christmas spirit.