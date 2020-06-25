Just Eat to donate €1 from every order placed on Friday in support of RTÉ Does Comic Relief

RTÉ Does Comic Relief will air on RTÉ One on Friday night

Just Eat to donate €1 from every order placed on Friday in...

Just Eat has confirmed plans to donate €1 from every order placed on Just Eat tomorrow, Friday 26th June, in support of RTÉ Does Comic Relief.

The star-studded appeal will air from 8pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player tomorrow, featuring a host of celebrated Irish personalities – including Normal People’s Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, Dara Ó Briain, Hozier, Chris O’Dowd and Amy Huberman, to name a few.

In support of the appeal, Just Eat will donate €1 from every order placed on Friday, June 26th, and all proceeds will go towards local charities and projects that are providing vital emergency support to those within communities most impacted by the pandemic.

RTÉ and Comic Relief’s charity partner for the event is The Community Foundation for Ireland, who will distribute all funds raised.

Commenting on the announcement, Just Eat Managing Director, Amanda Roche Kelly said: “RTÉ Does Comic Relief is a wonderful celebration of Irish talent coming together to support Irish communities as we work together to emerge from this crisis.”

“Just Eat will donate €1 from every order placed on Just Eat on Friday 26th June, and we’re delighted to be giving our customers the chance to get involved with this fantastic appeal by simply choosing their favourite local takeaway and enjoying a great night of entertainment.”

With over 2,500 restaurant partners and 40 different cuisine types now available, Just Eat customers have a range of great options to choose from including all new signings BrewDog Outpost Dublin, Stella Cinema Rathmines and Proof Pizza.

From healthy poké bowls to pizza, freshly brewed beer to contact-free cocktails along with a host of tasty desserts, there’s something for everyone on the Just Eat menu.

This partnership with RTÉ Does Comic Relief is the latest move by Just Eat to support the recovery of communities right across Ireland.

Through its €1million investment in the Irish restaurant industry, Just Eat was in a position to help independent and long established businesses stay online and connect with their customers, as important employers in their local areas.

The provision of exclusive saving solutions allowed restaurants to continue trading during the crisis, with a financial support afforded to self-employed independent couriers who may have become ill or needed to self-isolate as a result of the virus.

For a full list of Just Eat takeaway restaurants, check out the Just Eat app or visit www.just-eat.ie.