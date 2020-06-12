Hundreds queue outside Penneys as stores open nationwide

Hundreds of people queued outside Penneys stores today, as they reopened for the first time since March.
Stores that have an on-street entrance were allowed open today (June 12), and all remaining stores are set to open on Monday, June 15.
In pictures and videos shared on social media, people can be seen queuing down the street as stores opened at 10.30am this morning.
According to RTÉ reporter Evelyn O’Rourke, people were queuing outside Penneys on Dublin’s Parnell Street since 4am.
Have been standing at the exit for #Penneys on Parnell Street to talk to customers and only one (male) customer has actually left since they opened the doors at 8.30! @TodayRadioRTE Queuing since 4am here. pic.twitter.com/XFi9ZYWggL
— Evelyn O’Rourke (@evelyn_orourke) June 12, 2020
As Penneys mania sweeps the country @AislingTM from @rtenews reports from Waterford City. Some shoppers queued from 5 AM!
pic.twitter.com/5GkrAAyMpD
— RTÉ (@rte) June 12, 2020
The queue for Penneys Drogheda snaking round the corner! pic.twitter.com/7PphG0s3VS
— Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) June 12, 2020
I need a pair of socks. Just popping down to Penneys (Primark Head Office) pic.twitter.com/7dNXoJyjRg
— Cheeky Charlie (@getthelast) June 12, 2020
Queue for #Penneys #Cork this morning pic.twitter.com/9CVrAflA7J
— Cork’s 96FM (@Corks96FM) June 12, 2020
Penneys reopened today with new health and safety measures, including a strict social distancing protocol.
In a statement the company gave guidelines for how they will be protecting staff and employees:
- Hand sanitiser stations will be made available at the entrance and on the shop floor and back of house for employee and customer use
- Every second till is closed, in order to leave appropriate space between customers and between employees.
- Perspex screens have been installed on open tills to protect customers and employees
- Face masks and gloves are available to all employees if they wish to use them
- Customers are asked to sanitise their hands upon entry. Dedicated employees are on hand to assist customers if needed
- All returns will be managed in line with government advice
- We have removed all testers from the health and beauty department
- We are encouraging card payments and contactless when possible to minimise cash
interactions. Limits have been increased for contactless payments where this was possible
- We have appointed dedicated employees to manage queues at tills and entrances to
stores to ensure social distancing measures are being followed
- Dedicated employees make sure hand hygiene stations are topped up and report any issues or concerns to the store manager
- We have increased the frequency and intensity of in-store cleaning:
- We have invested significantly in increasing the frequency and rigour of our store cleaning policy across all our markets: giving particular attention to high frequency touchpoints such as tills, escalators, lifts, and employee areas in back of house
- A deep clean of each store is carried out before re-opening
- We have increased the frequency of cleaning throughout the day
- We have introduced a basket cleaning system, so each basket handle is cleaned before use
- Sanitising wipes are made available for employees to sterilise baskets and cashpoints