Here’s what is coming to Netflix this month

It’s the first day of July, and that means Netflix are adding a host of new TV shows and movies to their service in the weeks ahead.
This month’s line-up includes a bizarre new dating show, an award-winning comedy/drama and classic films perfect for all the family.
Take a look:
July 1
- A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle of Endymion (2013) – An anime film based on the series.
- Akira (1988) – A classic anime movie about two friends being pulled into the underworld of Neo-Tokyo.
- An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013) – An adventure/family film about a student who takes action against her school, who are threatening to end the arts program.
- An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) – A drama/romance about an aspiring navy pilot who goes through a rigorous training camp and finally finds a father figure in Sergeant Foley.
- Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) – An action/crime film. On New Years Eve a police sergeant unites the cops and prisoners of the precinct against a corrupt police officer who intends to kill everyone inside.
- Code Red (2013) – Sci-fi horror about a chemical agent that can reanimate the dead.
- Could you Survive? (Season 1) – Creek Stewart travels around the world looking into true stories of narrow escapes.
- Crash Pad (2017) – Christina Applegate stars in this comedy about a hopeless romantic looking for love.
- Dynasty Warriors (2021) – The adaptation of the video game of the same which sees the collapse of a dynasty, and the rise China’s legendary and mythical heroes of the Three Kingdom Period.
- E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (1982) – Steven Spielberg’s beloved sci-fi classic about a young boy who tries to help his alien friend return home.
- Generation 56K (Season 1) – An Italian romantic comedy about a young couple whose friendship begins in the late 90s and faces the challenge of an ever-changing world.
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion (2019) – An movie based on a series.
- L.A.’s Finest (Season 1) – Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba star in this crime comedy spin-off series of Bad Boys.
- Masameer County (Season 1) – Arabic animation series.
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) – A new anime feature film set in the Mobile Suit Gundam.
- My Hero Academia (Season 1) – A hit anime series.
- My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019) – Movie spin-off to the hit anime series.
- On the Job (2013) – A Filipino Action/Crime based on the real-life scandal which saw prison inmates temporarily released from prison to become contract killers on behalf of the government.
- Pokemon Journeys: The Series – Ash and Pikachu befriend a like-minded trainer named Goh, and they go in search of the biggest secrets and legends the Pokemon World has to offer.
- Quarantine Tales (Season 1) – Anthology series from abroad set and filming during the lockdown.
- Rainbow Rangers (Season 1) – An animated series based on the toys.
- Say I Do – Screwball comedy.
- The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016) – The fourteenth animated adventure of Littlefoot and his dinosaur friends.
- The Serpent (Limited Series) – Inspired by real events, The Serpent reveals the story of serial conman Charles Sobhraj and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice.
- The Snow Queen (1995) – A classic British animation from director Martin Gates about a rescue mission conducted by Ellie.
- Winx Club (Season 6) – A beloved Nickelodeon animated series centered around the Fairy warriors of Alfea College.
- Young Royals (Season 1) – A Swedish drama about the strong-minded Prince Wilhelm who adjusts to life at a prestigious new boarding school.
July 2
- The 8th Night (2021) – South Korean Thriller that sees an exorcist and monk fight together against an ancient evil that’s thousands of years old.
- Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – US agent Luke Hobbs and British mercenary Deckard Shaw are forced to put their rivalry side and work together to stop a genetically enhanced supervillain.
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) – Mystery Horror based on R.L. Stine’s novels. The resident teens of Shadyside discover that a series. of unfortunate events that have plagued their town may all be connected.
- Mortal (Season 2) – A French crime drama about a group of French teens who are bound together by a supernatural force.
July 4
- We the People (Season 1) – This animated musical series, produced by the Obamas, brings musicians and directors together to remix civics for a new generation.
July 5
- Midsommar (2019) – A24’s epic horror from Ari Aster set in a pagan cult.
- You Are My Spring (Season 1) – Romantic Kdrama.
July 6
- Born to Be Wild (Season 1) – A travel show presented by Andrew Ucles exploring across three continents.
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) – More epic comedy sketches.
July 7
- Cat People (Season 1) – Docuseries looking into interesting cats.
- Dogs (Season 2) – More epic tales from man’s best friend.
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) – Russian superhero thriller.
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) – A comedy drama with a star-studded cast. A washed-out actor and his stunt double struggle to recapture fame and success in 1960s Los Angeles.
- The Mire (Season 2) – A Polish thriller series.
- The War Next-Door (Season 1) – A Mexican comedy series.
- This Little Love of Mine (2021) – An Australian independent movie about a workaholic lawyer returning home to persuade her friend to take over his family’s business.
July 8
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) – Federal agent Leon S. Kennedy teams up with TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield to investigate a zombie outbreak.
July 9
- Atypical (Season 4) – The fourth and final season of the popular series about Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum.
- Biohackers (Season 2) – A German Sci-fi Thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of. biohacking.
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) – The live-action Dora the Explorer adaptation.
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) – The second installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees the campers and counselors of Sunnyvale and Shadyside face off against a benevolent force.
- Finding Hubby (2020) – Nigerian rom-com.
- How I Became a Superhero (2021) – French sci-fi thriller.
- How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) – Docuseries looking into the worst dictators and how they came to power.
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) – Stand-up Special.
- The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) – Spanish period drama.
- The Water Man (2020) – Hoping to save his sick mother, a boy ventures into the remote Wild Horse forest to search for a mythical figure who possesses the secret to immortality.
- Virgin River (Season 3) – Season three of Netflix’ hit romantic drama series joins Netflix.
July 10
- 120 battements par minute (2017) – French language drama about a group taking on the government and pharmaceutical companies in the 1990s to combat the AIDs epidemic.
- Chicken Run (2000) – Aardman animations excellent adventure movie following a cockerel who lands in a chicken farm.
- Outback Lockdown (Season 1) – British docuseries with survival experts testing their skills in Australia’s outback.
July 13
- Days of Destiny (2021) – Nigernain biopic.
- Naomi Osaka (Season 1) – Sports docuseries following tennis superstar Naomi Osaka’s grand slam tournaments and her preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
- Ridley Jones (Season 1) – First animated preschool series from Chris Nee.
July 14
- A Classic Horror Story (2021) – Five people traveling by camper crash into a tree. When they recover, the road they were driving on has been replaced by an impenetrable forest and a wooden house.
- Heist (Season 1) – True-crime docuseries about ordinary people committing some of the biggest heists in history.
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021) – A deep dive into the work of renowned Mexican journalist Manuel Buendía looks to unravel his murder and the ties between politics and drug trafficking.
- The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021) – French-language comedy-drama about a family being raised in the social media age.
July 15
- A Perfect Fit (2021) – Rom-com about a fashion blogger in Bali facing challenges in her relationship when she meets a shoemaker.
- BEASTARS (Season 2) – Anime series.
- Last Men in Aleppo (2017) – Arabic documentary on the white helmets operating in Syria.
- Never Have I Ever (Season 2) – Comedy series from Mindy Kaling abouth the complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager.
- Peppa Pig (Season 6) – Animated kids series.
July 16
- 2 Weeks in Lagos (2019) – Nigerian romance movie.
- Crawl (2019) – Horror starring Kaya Scodelario and Barry Peppar about what happens when a hurricane hits a small town in Florida.
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) – In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a witch hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, while teenagers in 1994 try to put an end to their town’s curse before it is too late.
- Good Boys (2019) – Universal adventure comedy about three 6th graders embarking on an epic journey.
- Johnny Test (Season 7 / Revival) – A brand new animated revival series based on the Cartoon Network series.
July 17
- Ali & The Queens (2021) – An Indonesian Family/Drama. After the death of his father, teenager Ali travels to New York City in search of his estranged mother.
July 21
- Chernobyl 1986 (2021) – Russian movie looking at the events of the Chernobyl disaster.
- Sanitation Day (2020) – Nigerian thriller.
- Sexy Beasts (Season 1) – ‘Sexy Beasts’ sees participants arrive to their first date looking completely unrecognizable, as they transform into wild and wacky fantasy creatures using prosthetics.
- Too Hot to Handle – Brazil (Season 1) – A Brazillian spin on the Netflix dating series.
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) – Animated adventure that sees the epic crossover of the Trollhunter series team up against the forces of the Arcane Order.
July 22
- 9to5: The Story of a Movement (2020) – A film that revolves around 9to5, an organization established to improve working conditions and ensuring the rights of women and families.
- Cousins (2021) – SVOD debut for this drama that reunites three Maori girls after several decades apart.
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2020) N – Anime about a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku.
July 23
- A Second Chance: Rivals! (2021) – Clay Glen directs this family drama about an intense gymnastics competition.
- Bankrolled (2021) – A Mexican comedy.
- Blood Red Sky (2021) – An Action/Thriller. A woman on board an overnight transatlantic flight is forced into action when the plane is hijacked by terrorists.
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) – Movie special for the hit Korean zombie series.
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) – Kevin Smith’s directed animated series continues the adventures of He-Man, as he fights against the forces of the evil Skeletor.
- Sky Rojo (Season 2) – Spanish drama that sees three women of the night on the run from their pimp, as they search for their own freedom.
- The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) – A new batch of episodes looking into your favorite movies.
July 26
- The Current War (2017) – Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this retelling of the race between two electricity titans.
July 27
- Mighty Express (Season 4) – Kids animated series.
July 29
- Falling Inn Love/Resort To Love (2021) – Christina Milan stars as Erica, a talented performer who winds up as the entertainment for her ex-fiance’s wedding at a luxurious island resort.
- Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (1 Season) N – Animation/Action – The battle and future for Cybertron comes to a climactic end.
July 30
- Centaurworld (Season 1) – Megan Nicole Dong presents her animated series.
- Outer Banks (Season 2) – More antics from the coming-of-age series which has been highly anticipated.
- The Last Mercenary (2021) – French action-comedy featuring the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme as a former secret service agent who returns to France to protect his son from a corrupt government bureaucrat.
