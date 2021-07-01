There's plenty of new additions joining the streaming giant in July

Here’s what is coming to Netflix this month

It’s the first day of July, and that means Netflix are adding a host of new TV shows and movies to their service in the weeks ahead.

This month’s line-up includes a bizarre new dating show, an award-winning comedy/drama and classic films perfect for all the family.

Take a look:

July 1

A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle of Endymion (2013) – An anime film based on the series.

– An anime film based on the series. Akira (1988) – A classic anime movie about two friends being pulled into the underworld of Neo-Tokyo.

– A classic anime movie about two friends being pulled into the underworld of Neo-Tokyo. An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013) – An adventure/family film about a student who takes action against her school, who are threatening to end the arts program.

An adventure/family film about a student who takes action against her school, who are threatening to end the arts program. An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) – A drama/romance about an aspiring navy pilot who goes through a rigorous training camp and finally finds a father figure in Sergeant Foley.

– A drama/romance about an aspiring navy pilot who goes through a rigorous training camp and finally finds a father figure in Sergeant Foley. Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) – An action/crime film. On New Years Eve a police sergeant unites the cops and prisoners of the precinct against a corrupt police officer who intends to kill everyone inside.

– An action/crime film. On New Years Eve a police sergeant unites the cops and prisoners of the precinct against a corrupt police officer who intends to kill everyone inside. Code Red (2013) – Sci-fi horror about a chemical agent that can reanimate the dead.

– Sci-fi horror about a chemical agent that can reanimate the dead. Could you Survive? (Season 1) – Creek Stewart travels around the world looking into true stories of narrow escapes.

– Creek Stewart travels around the world looking into true stories of narrow escapes. Crash Pad (2017) – Christina Applegate stars in this comedy about a hopeless romantic looking for love.

– Christina Applegate stars in this comedy about a hopeless romantic looking for love. Dynasty Warriors (2021) – The adaptation of the video game of the same which sees the collapse of a dynasty, and the rise China’s legendary and mythical heroes of the Three Kingdom Period.

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (1982) – Steven Spielberg’s beloved sci-fi classic about a young boy who tries to help his alien friend return home.

– Steven Spielberg’s beloved sci-fi classic about a young boy who tries to help his alien friend return home. Generation 56K (Season 1) – An Italian romantic comedy about a young couple whose friendship begins in the late 90s and faces the challenge of an ever-changing world.

– An Italian romantic comedy about a young couple whose friendship begins in the late 90s and faces the challenge of an ever-changing world. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion (2019) – An movie based on a series.

– An movie based on a series. L.A.’s Finest (Season 1) – Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba star in this crime comedy spin-off series of Bad Boys.

– Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba star in this crime comedy spin-off series of Bad Boys. Masameer County (Season 1) – Arabic animation series.

– Arabic animation series. Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) – A new anime feature film set in the Mobile Suit Gundam.

– A new anime feature film set in the Mobile Suit Gundam. My Hero Academia (Season 1) – A hit anime series.

– A hit anime series. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019) – Movie spin-off to the hit anime series.

– Movie spin-off to the hit anime series. On the Job (2013) – A Filipino Action/Crime based on the real-life scandal which saw prison inmates temporarily released from prison to become contract killers on behalf of the government.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series – Ash and Pikachu befriend a like-minded trainer named Goh, and they go in search of the biggest secrets and legends the Pokemon World has to offer.

Ash and Pikachu befriend a like-minded trainer named Goh, and they go in search of the biggest secrets and legends the Pokemon World has to offer. Quarantine Tales (Season 1) – Anthology series from abroad set and filming during the lockdown.

– Anthology series from abroad set and filming during the lockdown. Rainbow Rangers (Season 1) – An animated series based on the toys.

– An animated series based on the toys. Say I Do – Screwball comedy.

– Screwball comedy. The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016) – The fourteenth animated adventure of Littlefoot and his dinosaur friends.

– The fourteenth animated adventure of Littlefoot and his dinosaur friends. The Serpent (Limited Series) – Inspired by real events, The Serpent reveals the story of serial conman Charles Sobhraj and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice.

– Inspired by real events, The Serpent reveals the story of serial conman Charles Sobhraj and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice. The Snow Queen (1995) – A classic British animation from director Martin Gates about a rescue mission conducted by Ellie.

– A classic British animation from director Martin Gates about a rescue mission conducted by Ellie. Winx Club (Season 6) – A beloved Nickelodeon animated series centered around the Fairy warriors of Alfea College.

– A beloved Nickelodeon animated series centered around the Fairy warriors of Alfea College. Young Royals (Season 1) – A Swedish drama about the strong-minded Prince Wilhelm who adjusts to life at a prestigious new boarding school.

July 2

The 8th Night (2021) – South Korean Thriller that sees an exorcist and monk fight together against an ancient evil that’s thousands of years old.

– South Korean Thriller that sees an exorcist and monk fight together against an ancient evil that’s thousands of years old. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – US agent Luke Hobbs and British mercenary Deckard Shaw are forced to put their rivalry side and work together to stop a genetically enhanced supervillain.

– US agent Luke Hobbs and British mercenary Deckard Shaw are forced to put their rivalry side and work together to stop a genetically enhanced supervillain. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) – Mystery Horror based on R.L. Stine’s novels. The resident teens of Shadyside discover that a series. of unfortunate events that have plagued their town may all be connected.

– Mystery Horror based on R.L. Stine’s novels. The resident teens of Shadyside discover that a series. of unfortunate events that have plagued their town may all be connected. Mortal (Season 2) – A French crime drama about a group of French teens who are bound together by a supernatural force.

July 4

We the People (Season 1) – This animated musical series, produced by the Obamas, brings musicians and directors together to remix civics for a new generation.

July 5

Midsommar (2019) – A24’s epic horror from Ari Aster set in a pagan cult.

– A24’s epic horror from Ari Aster set in a pagan cult. You Are My Spring (Season 1) – Romantic Kdrama.

July 6

Born to Be Wild (Season 1) – A travel show presented by Andrew Ucles exploring across three continents.

– A travel show presented by Andrew Ucles exploring across three continents. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) – More epic comedy sketches.

July 7

Cat People (Season 1) – Docuseries looking into interesting cats.

– Docuseries looking into interesting cats. Dogs (Season 2) – More epic tales from man’s best friend.

– More epic tales from man’s best friend. Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) – Russian superhero thriller.

– Russian superhero thriller. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) – A comedy drama with a star-studded cast. A washed-out actor and his stunt double struggle to recapture fame and success in 1960s Los Angeles.

– A comedy drama with a star-studded cast. A washed-out actor and his stunt double struggle to recapture fame and success in 1960s Los Angeles. The Mire (Season 2) – A Polish thriller series.

– A Polish thriller series. The War Next-Door (Season 1) – A Mexican comedy series.

– A Mexican comedy series. This Little Love of Mine (2021) – An Australian independent movie about a workaholic lawyer returning home to persuade her friend to take over his family’s business.

July 8

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) – Federal agent Leon S. Kennedy teams up with TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield to investigate a zombie outbreak.

July 9

Atypical (Season 4) – The fourth and final season of the popular series about Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum.

– The fourth and final season of the popular series about Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum. Biohackers (Season 2) – A German Sci-fi Thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of. biohacking.

– A German Sci-fi Thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of. biohacking. Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) – The live-action Dora the Explorer adaptation.

– The live-action Dora the Explorer adaptation. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) – The second installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees the campers and counselors of Sunnyvale and Shadyside face off against a benevolent force.

– The second installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees the campers and counselors of Sunnyvale and Shadyside face off against a benevolent force. Finding Hubby (2020) – Nigerian rom-com.

– Nigerian rom-com. How I Became a Superhero (2021) – French sci-fi thriller.

– French sci-fi thriller. How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) – Docuseries looking into the worst dictators and how they came to power.

– Docuseries looking into the worst dictators and how they came to power. Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) – Stand-up Special.

– Stand-up Special. The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) – Spanish period drama.

– Spanish period drama. The Water Man (2020) – Hoping to save his sick mother, a boy ventures into the remote Wild Horse forest to search for a mythical figure who possesses the secret to immortality.

– Hoping to save his sick mother, a boy ventures into the remote Wild Horse forest to search for a mythical figure who possesses the secret to immortality. Virgin River (Season 3) – Season three of Netflix’ hit romantic drama series joins Netflix.

July 10

120 battements par minute (2017) – French language drama about a group taking on the government and pharmaceutical companies in the 1990s to combat the AIDs epidemic.

– French language drama about a group taking on the government and pharmaceutical companies in the 1990s to combat the AIDs epidemic. Chicken Run (2000) – Aardman animations excellent adventure movie following a cockerel who lands in a chicken farm.

– Aardman animations excellent adventure movie following a cockerel who lands in a chicken farm. Outback Lockdown (Season 1) – British docuseries with survival experts testing their skills in Australia’s outback.

July 13

Days of Destiny (2021) – Nigernain biopic.

– Nigernain biopic. Naomi Osaka (Season 1) – Sports docuseries following tennis superstar Naomi Osaka’s grand slam tournaments and her preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

– Sports docuseries following tennis superstar Naomi Osaka’s grand slam tournaments and her preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ridley Jones (Season 1) – First animated preschool series from Chris Nee.

July 14

A Classic Horror Story (2021) – Five people traveling by camper crash into a tree. When they recover, the road they were driving on has been replaced by an impenetrable forest and a wooden house.

– Five people traveling by camper crash into a tree. When they recover, the road they were driving on has been replaced by an impenetrable forest and a wooden house. Heist (Season 1) – True-crime docuseries about ordinary people committing some of the biggest heists in history.

– True-crime docuseries about ordinary people committing some of the biggest heists in history. Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021) – A deep dive into the work of renowned Mexican journalist Manuel Buendía looks to unravel his murder and the ties between politics and drug trafficking.

– A deep dive into the work of renowned Mexican journalist Manuel Buendía looks to unravel his murder and the ties between politics and drug trafficking. The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021) – French-language comedy-drama about a family being raised in the social media age.

July 15

A Perfect Fit (2021) – Rom-com about a fashion blogger in Bali facing challenges in her relationship when she meets a shoemaker.

– Rom-com about a fashion blogger in Bali facing challenges in her relationship when she meets a shoemaker. BEASTARS (Season 2) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Last Men in Aleppo (2017) – Arabic documentary on the white helmets operating in Syria.

– Arabic documentary on the white helmets operating in Syria. Never Have I Ever (Season 2) – Comedy series from Mindy Kaling abouth the complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager.

– Comedy series from Mindy Kaling abouth the complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager. Peppa Pig (Season 6) – Animated kids series.

July 16

2 Weeks in Lagos (2019) – Nigerian romance movie.

– Nigerian romance movie. Crawl (2019) – Horror starring Kaya Scodelario and Barry Peppar about what happens when a hurricane hits a small town in Florida.

– Horror starring Kaya Scodelario and Barry Peppar about what happens when a hurricane hits a small town in Florida. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) – In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a witch hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, while teenagers in 1994 try to put an end to their town’s curse before it is too late.

– In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a witch hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, while teenagers in 1994 try to put an end to their town’s curse before it is too late. Good Boys (2019) – Universal adventure comedy about three 6th graders embarking on an epic journey.

– Universal adventure comedy about three 6th graders embarking on an epic journey. Johnny Test (Season 7 / Revival) – A brand new animated revival series based on the Cartoon Network series.

July 17

Ali & The Queens (2021) – An Indonesian Family/Drama. After the death of his father, teenager Ali travels to New York City in search of his estranged mother.

July 21

Chernobyl 1986 (2021) – Russian movie looking at the events of the Chernobyl disaster.

– Russian movie looking at the events of the Chernobyl disaster. Sanitation Day (2020) – Nigerian thriller.

– Nigerian thriller. Sexy Beasts (Season 1) – ‘Sexy Beasts’ sees participants arrive to their first date looking completely unrecognizable, as they transform into wild and wacky fantasy creatures using prosthetics.

– ‘Sexy Beasts’ sees participants arrive to their first date looking completely unrecognizable, as they transform into wild and wacky fantasy creatures using prosthetics. Too Hot to Handle – Brazil (Season 1) – A Brazillian spin on the Netflix dating series.

– A Brazillian spin on the Netflix dating series. Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) – Animated adventure that sees the epic crossover of the Trollhunter series team up against the forces of the Arcane Order.

July 22

9to5: The Story of a Movement (2020) – A film that revolves around 9to5, an organization established to improve working conditions and ensuring the rights of women and families.

– A film that revolves around 9to5, an organization established to improve working conditions and ensuring the rights of women and families. Cousins (2021) – SVOD debut for this drama that reunites three Maori girls after several decades apart.

– SVOD debut for this drama that reunites three Maori girls after several decades apart. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2020) N – Anime about a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku.

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2021) – Clay Glen directs this family drama about an intense gymnastics competition.

– Clay Glen directs this family drama about an intense gymnastics competition. Bankrolled (2021) – A Mexican comedy.

– A Mexican comedy. Blood Red Sky (2021) – An Action/Thriller. A woman on board an overnight transatlantic flight is forced into action when the plane is hijacked by terrorists.

– An Action/Thriller. A woman on board an overnight transatlantic flight is forced into action when the plane is hijacked by terrorists. Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) – Movie special for the hit Korean zombie series.

– Movie special for the hit Korean zombie series. Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) – Kevin Smith’s directed animated series continues the adventures of He-Man, as he fights against the forces of the evil Skeletor.

– Kevin Smith’s directed animated series continues the adventures of He-Man, as he fights against the forces of the evil Skeletor. Sky Rojo (Season 2) – Spanish drama that sees three women of the night on the run from their pimp, as they search for their own freedom.

– Spanish drama that sees three women of the night on the run from their pimp, as they search for their own freedom. The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) – A new batch of episodes looking into your favorite movies.

July 26

The Current War (2017) – Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this retelling of the race between two electricity titans.

July 27

Mighty Express (Season 4) – Kids animated series.

July 29

Falling Inn Love/Resort To Love (2021) – Christina Milan stars as Erica, a talented performer who winds up as the entertainment for her ex-fiance’s wedding at a luxurious island resort.

Christina Milan stars as Erica, a talented performer who winds up as the entertainment for her ex-fiance’s wedding at a luxurious island resort. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (1 Season) N – Animation/Action – The battle and future for Cybertron comes to a climactic end.

July 30

Centaurworld (Season 1) – Megan Nicole Dong presents her animated series.

– Megan Nicole Dong presents her animated series. Outer Banks (Season 2) – More antics from the coming-of-age series which has been highly anticipated.

– More antics from the coming-of-age series which has been highly anticipated. The Last Mercenary (2021) – French action-comedy featuring the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme as a former secret service agent who returns to France to protect his son from a corrupt government bureaucrat.