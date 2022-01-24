Here’s what is coming to Netflix in February

January has been a long month, but the end is near!

With February just around the corner, we’ve listed the TV shows and movies joining Netflix next month.

Take a look:

February 1st

Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese (Season 1) – Animated kids cartoon.

– Animated kids cartoon. Christmas Under Wraps (2014) – Hallmark Christmas movie starring Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure.

– Hallmark Christmas movie starring Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) – The Dreamworks Television animation-hybrid series returns.

– The Dreamworks Television animation-hybrid series returns. Guest House (2020) – Comedy about a newly engaged couple buying their dream home but with the caveat they’ve got a party animal living in the guesthouse.

– Comedy about a newly engaged couple buying their dream home but with the caveat they’ve got a party animal living in the guesthouse. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 15) – The newest season of the FX sitcom comedy.

– The newest season of the FX sitcom comedy. Meet The Parents (2000) – Oscar-nominated rom-com about a male nurse meeting the woman of his dreams. Starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

– Oscar-nominated rom-com about a male nurse meeting the woman of his dreams. Starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. My Best Friend Anne Frank (2022) – Dutch film that examines the friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar who were separated during the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam.

– Dutch film that examines the friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar who were separated during the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam. Raising Dion (Season 2) – The superhero series returns with Dion learning to live and embrace his powers with the support of his mother.

– The superhero series returns with Dion learning to live and embrace his powers with the support of his mother. The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind (2019) – A 13-year-old boy is thrown out of the school he loves when his family can no longer afford the fees. He sneaks into the library and learns how to build a windmill to save his village from a famine.

– A 13-year-old boy is thrown out of the school he loves when his family can no longer afford the fees. He sneaks into the library and learns how to build a windmill to save his village from a famine. The Peacemaker (1997) – George Clooney and Nicole Kidman star in this action thriller about an army colonel and a civilian tracking down a stolen nuclear weapon.

February 2nd

Dark Desire (Season 2) – The second and final season of the steamy Mexican drama.

– The second and final season of the steamy Mexican drama. MeatEater (Season 10 Part 2) – Docuseries about outdoorsman, author and TV personality Steven Rinella.

– Docuseries about outdoorsman, author and TV personality Steven Rinella. The Tinder Swindler (2022) – True-crime documentary about a man who wooed and then subsequently emptied the pockets of victims.

February 3rd

Finding Ola (Season 1) – Arabic-language comedy series about a woman looking to rediscover and reinvent herself all while raising two children.

– Arabic-language comedy series about a woman looking to rediscover and reinvent herself all while raising two children. Kid Cosmic (Season 3) – The final season of the kids animated series.

– The final season of the kids animated series. Murdererville (Season 1) – Will Arnett plays an eccentric detective in this new, improv comedy series.

February 4th

Looop Lapeta (2022) – Indian comedy about a woman racing against time to save her boyfriend.

– Indian comedy about a woman racing against time to save her boyfriend. Patria / No Man’s Land (2014) – Dutch war drama set in 1914.

– Dutch war drama set in 1914. Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) – The Magnolias are back with another season full of family, friendship, faith, and margaritas.

– The Magnolias are back with another season full of family, friendship, faith, and margaritas. Through My Window (2022) – Spanish teen movie based on a book about a woman trying to get her neighbour to fall in love with her.

February 5th

Brokeback Mountain (2005) – Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger star in this iconic LGBTQ romance movie.

– Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger star in this iconic LGBTQ romance movie. Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) – Richard Gere and Joan Allen star in this biopic family drama about a college professor bonding with his dog.

February 6th

Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – An animated feature film based on the classic story about a marmoset embarking on a wild adventure to travel around the world in 80 days after accepting a challenge from a greedy frog.

– An animated feature film based on the classic story about a marmoset embarking on a wild adventure to travel around the world in 80 days after accepting a challenge from a greedy frog. The Hunt (2020) – Betty Gilpin stars in this horror thriller about twelve strangers who wake up clueless about where they are and they find out they’ve been chosen for a hunt.

– Betty Gilpin stars in this horror thriller about twelve strangers who wake up clueless about where they are and they find out they’ve been chosen for a hunt. The Photograph (2020) – Issa Rae stars in this romance movie about intertwining love stories in the past and present.

February 8th

Child of Kamiari Month (2022) – Anime family feature film about a young girl traveling across a mythical Japan to the annual gathering of gods.

– Anime family feature film about a young girl traveling across a mythical Japan to the annual gathering of gods. Love is Blind: Japan (Season 1 – First 5 Episodes) – A new regional spin-off of the popular Netflix dating series.

– A new regional spin-off of the popular Netflix dating series. Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) – Stand-up special with Ms. Pat.

February 9th

Catching Killers (Season 2) – Investigators reveal the harrowing details of their efforts to catch serial killers.

– Investigators reveal the harrowing details of their efforts to catch serial killers. Disenchantment (Part 4) – More animated adventures with Beane, Luci and Elfo.

– More animated adventures with Beane, Luci and Elfo. Only Jokes Allowed (Season 1) – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. The Big Shot Game Show (Season 1) – Brazillian gameshow.

– Brazillian gameshow. The Privelege (2022) – German teen horror movie about an elite school where strange supernatural events are taking place.

February 10th

Into the Wind (2022) – Polish romantic drama.

February 11th

Anne+: The Film (2022) – Dutch LGBTQ movie about a 20-something Amsterdam trying to figure out what she wants in life.

– Dutch LGBTQ movie about a 20-something Amsterdam trying to figure out what she wants in life. Bigbug (2022) – From award-winning French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet comes a jazzy new movie set in 2050 with humans reliant on AI which decides to stage a coupe.

– From award-winning French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet comes a jazzy new movie set in 2050 with humans reliant on AI which decides to stage a coupe. Inventing Anna (Limited Series) – A new drama limited series from Shonda Rhimes that retells the story of Anna Delvey (played by Julia Garner), a woman who conned the New York elite.

– A new drama limited series from Shonda Rhimes that retells the story of Anna Delvey (played by Julia Garner), a woman who conned the New York elite. Love and Leashes (2022) – Korean romantic comedy starring Seohyun and Lee Jun-young.

– Korean romantic comedy starring Seohyun and Lee Jun-young. Love is Blind (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) – Another season of Netflix’s popular dating reality series.

– Another season of Netflix’s popular dating reality series. Love Tactics (2022) – Turkish romantic comedy.

– Turkish romantic comedy. Tall Girl 2 (2022) – This teen rom-com will reach new heights in this sequel starring Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, and Griffin Gluck.

– This teen rom-com will reach new heights in this sequel starring Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, and Griffin Gluck. Toy Boy (Season 2) – Spanish-language series returns.

February 13th

The Kill Team (2019) – A24 military movie about a young soldier beginning to question his new sargeant.

February 14th

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) – Italian romantic drama.

– Italian romantic drama. Fishbowl Wives (2022) – Japanese drama.

February 15th

Ridley Jones (Season 3) – Chris Nee’s third season of the animated kids series.

February 16th

Jeen-Yuhs (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Docuseries on Kanye West. Over twenty years in the making.

– Docuseries on Kanye West. Over twenty years in the making. Secrets of Summer (Season 1) – Spanish-language teen drama.

– Spanish-language teen drama. Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 2) – An American swap shop radio hits the streets to find sweet deals.

February 17th

Erax (2022) – Family feature film about magical monsters coming to life out of a book.

– Family feature film about magical monsters coming to life out of a book. Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) – In 1939 Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities.

– In 1939 Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities. Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Multiple Seasons) – New seasons of the hit-reality show on the KarJenner clan.

– New seasons of the hit-reality show on the KarJenner clan. Young Wallander (Season 2 / Killer’s Shadow) – The crime mystery series returns for its second season dubbed Killer’s Shadow.

– The crime mystery series returns for its second season dubbed Killer’s Shadow. Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance (2022) – Wu Assassins returns for a follow-up movie to the series. Starring Iko Uwais and Lewis Tan.

February 18th

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) – An investigation into the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, exploring both the root causes and the human cost.

– An investigation into the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, exploring both the root causes and the human cost. One of Us Is Lying (Season 1) – Teen mystery drama about five teens who team up to find a killer that’s on the loose.

– Teen mystery drama about five teens who team up to find a killer that’s on the loose. Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) – Animated feature based on the loveable creatures from the Ubisoft franchise.

– Animated feature based on the loveable creatures from the Ubisoft franchise. Space Force (Season 2) – Steve Carrell returns as the head of the United States Space Force for a second season.

– Steve Carrell returns as the head of the United States Space Force for a second season. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) – A new entry in the horror film franchise.

– A new entry in the horror film franchise. The Cuphead Show! (Season 1) – Based on the video game, this new series employs animation styles you’d expect 100 years ago in a new kids comedy series.

February 20th

Don’t Kill Me (2022) – After Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she resuscitates alone and discovers she’s part of a violent world she never knew existed.

February 22nd

Cat Burglar (Season 1) – A new animated series from the creators of Black Mirror.

– A new animated series from the creators of Black Mirror. Race: Bubba Wallace (2022) – Documentary on NASCAR drive, Bubba Wallace.

February 24th

Karma’s World Music Videos (2022) – A new entry in the Karma’s World kids franchise for Netflix.

February 25th

Back to 15 (Season 1) – Portuguese comedy series.

– Portuguese comedy series. Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 1) – Netflix picks up the streaming rights to the 2019 Spanish-language drama series.

– Netflix picks up the streaming rights to the 2019 Spanish-language drama series. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022) – Tyler Perry reprises his role as Madea, and drama once again erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.

– Tyler Perry reprises his role as Madea, and drama once again erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration. Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1) – The launch of the huge new historical action franchise which serves as a sequel to the Vikings series.

February 28th

My Wonderful Life (2022) – A blackmail note threatening to reveal a woman’s affair sparks a chain of events that serves as large-scale group therapy for her entire family.