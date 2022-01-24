Here’s what is coming to Netflix in February

January has been a long month, but the end is near!
With February just around the corner, we’ve listed the TV shows and movies joining Netflix next month.
Take a look:
February 1st
- Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese (Season 1) – Animated kids cartoon.
- Christmas Under Wraps (2014) – Hallmark Christmas movie starring Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure.
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) – The Dreamworks Television animation-hybrid series returns.
- Guest House (2020) – Comedy about a newly engaged couple buying their dream home but with the caveat they’ve got a party animal living in the guesthouse.
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 15) – The newest season of the FX sitcom comedy.
- Meet The Parents (2000) – Oscar-nominated rom-com about a male nurse meeting the woman of his dreams. Starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.
- My Best Friend Anne Frank (2022) – Dutch film that examines the friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar who were separated during the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam.
- Raising Dion (Season 2) – The superhero series returns with Dion learning to live and embrace his powers with the support of his mother.
- The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind (2019) – A 13-year-old boy is thrown out of the school he loves when his family can no longer afford the fees. He sneaks into the library and learns how to build a windmill to save his village from a famine.
- The Peacemaker (1997) – George Clooney and Nicole Kidman star in this action thriller about an army colonel and a civilian tracking down a stolen nuclear weapon.
February 2nd
- Dark Desire (Season 2) – The second and final season of the steamy Mexican drama.
- MeatEater (Season 10 Part 2) – Docuseries about outdoorsman, author and TV personality Steven Rinella.
- The Tinder Swindler (2022) – True-crime documentary about a man who wooed and then subsequently emptied the pockets of victims.
February 3rd
- Finding Ola (Season 1) – Arabic-language comedy series about a woman looking to rediscover and reinvent herself all while raising two children.
- Kid Cosmic (Season 3) – The final season of the kids animated series.
- Murdererville (Season 1) – Will Arnett plays an eccentric detective in this new, improv comedy series.
February 4th
- Looop Lapeta (2022) – Indian comedy about a woman racing against time to save her boyfriend.
- Patria / No Man’s Land (2014) – Dutch war drama set in 1914.
- Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) – The Magnolias are back with another season full of family, friendship, faith, and margaritas.
- Through My Window (2022) – Spanish teen movie based on a book about a woman trying to get her neighbour to fall in love with her.
February 5th
- Brokeback Mountain (2005) – Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger star in this iconic LGBTQ romance movie.
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) – Richard Gere and Joan Allen star in this biopic family drama about a college professor bonding with his dog.
February 6th
- Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – An animated feature film based on the classic story about a marmoset embarking on a wild adventure to travel around the world in 80 days after accepting a challenge from a greedy frog.
- The Hunt (2020) – Betty Gilpin stars in this horror thriller about twelve strangers who wake up clueless about where they are and they find out they’ve been chosen for a hunt.
- The Photograph (2020) – Issa Rae stars in this romance movie about intertwining love stories in the past and present.
February 8th
- Child of Kamiari Month (2022) – Anime family feature film about a young girl traveling across a mythical Japan to the annual gathering of gods.
- Love is Blind: Japan (Season 1 – First 5 Episodes) – A new regional spin-off of the popular Netflix dating series.
- Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) – Stand-up special with Ms. Pat.
February 9th
- Catching Killers (Season 2) – Investigators reveal the harrowing details of their efforts to catch serial killers.
- Disenchantment (Part 4) – More animated adventures with Beane, Luci and Elfo.
- Only Jokes Allowed (Season 1) – Stand-up special.
- The Big Shot Game Show (Season 1) – Brazillian gameshow.
- The Privelege (2022) – German teen horror movie about an elite school where strange supernatural events are taking place.
February 10th
- Into the Wind (2022) – Polish romantic drama.
February 11th
- Anne+: The Film (2022) – Dutch LGBTQ movie about a 20-something Amsterdam trying to figure out what she wants in life.
- Bigbug (2022) – From award-winning French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet comes a jazzy new movie set in 2050 with humans reliant on AI which decides to stage a coupe.
- Inventing Anna (Limited Series) – A new drama limited series from Shonda Rhimes that retells the story of Anna Delvey (played by Julia Garner), a woman who conned the New York elite.
- Love and Leashes (2022) – Korean romantic comedy starring Seohyun and Lee Jun-young.
- Love is Blind (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) – Another season of Netflix’s popular dating reality series.
- Love Tactics (2022) – Turkish romantic comedy.
- Tall Girl 2 (2022) – This teen rom-com will reach new heights in this sequel starring Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, and Griffin Gluck.
- Toy Boy (Season 2) – Spanish-language series returns.
February 13th
- The Kill Team (2019) – A24 military movie about a young soldier beginning to question his new sargeant.
February 14th
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) – Italian romantic drama.
- Fishbowl Wives (2022) – Japanese drama.
February 15th
- Ridley Jones (Season 3) – Chris Nee’s third season of the animated kids series.
February 16th
- Jeen-Yuhs (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Docuseries on Kanye West. Over twenty years in the making.
- Secrets of Summer (Season 1) – Spanish-language teen drama.
- Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 2) – An American swap shop radio hits the streets to find sweet deals.
February 17th
- Erax (2022) – Family feature film about magical monsters coming to life out of a book.
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) – In 1939 Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities.
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Multiple Seasons) – New seasons of the hit-reality show on the KarJenner clan.
- Young Wallander (Season 2 / Killer’s Shadow) – The crime mystery series returns for its second season dubbed Killer’s Shadow.
- Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance (2022) – Wu Assassins returns for a follow-up movie to the series. Starring Iko Uwais and Lewis Tan.
February 18th
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) – An investigation into the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, exploring both the root causes and the human cost.
- One of Us Is Lying (Season 1) – Teen mystery drama about five teens who team up to find a killer that’s on the loose.
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) – Animated feature based on the loveable creatures from the Ubisoft franchise.
- Space Force (Season 2) – Steve Carrell returns as the head of the United States Space Force for a second season.
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) – A new entry in the horror film franchise.
- The Cuphead Show! (Season 1) – Based on the video game, this new series employs animation styles you’d expect 100 years ago in a new kids comedy series.
February 20th
- Don’t Kill Me (2022) – After Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she resuscitates alone and discovers she’s part of a violent world she never knew existed.
February 22nd
- Cat Burglar (Season 1) – A new animated series from the creators of Black Mirror.
- Race: Bubba Wallace (2022) – Documentary on NASCAR drive, Bubba Wallace.
February 24th
- Karma’s World Music Videos (2022) – A new entry in the Karma’s World kids franchise for Netflix.
February 25th
- Back to 15 (Season 1) – Portuguese comedy series.
- Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 1) – Netflix picks up the streaming rights to the 2019 Spanish-language drama series.
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022) – Tyler Perry reprises his role as Madea, and drama once again erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.
- Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1) – The launch of the huge new historical action franchise which serves as a sequel to the Vikings series.
February 28th
- My Wonderful Life (2022) – A blackmail note threatening to reveal a woman’s affair sparks a chain of events that serves as large-scale group therapy for her entire family.
