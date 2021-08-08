COMPETITION: Win a luxurious two night stay at the 5-Star Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate This is the staycation of DREAMS!

We have teamed up with Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate to give one Goss.ie reader and a plus one, the staycation of a lifetime.
The luxurious venue is giving away their Autumn on the Estate package, which is a stunning combination of relaxation, food, spa treatments and more.
From lounging around in your robes, to enjoying all the estate has to offer, including complimentary viewing of a movie of your choice in their in-house Movie theatre, or relaxing in the spa, to enjoying a stellar dining experience in their iconic Pullman Restaurant this package is a must-have.
Autumn on the estate includes:
– Two nights Luxurious accommodation
– A la carte breakfast each morning for two people
– Complimentary drinks arrival
– Four-course meal aboard the iconic Pullman Restaurant
– An express treatment of choice in Glo Spa & Wellness
– Complimentary access to our Abbey Movie Theatre
