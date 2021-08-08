COMPETITION: Win a luxurious two night stay at the 5-Star Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate This is the staycation of DREAMS!

This is the staycation of DREAMS

We have teamed up with Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate to give one Goss.ie reader and a plus one, the staycation of a lifetime.

The luxurious venue is giving away their Autumn on the Estate package, which is a stunning combination of relaxation, food, spa treatments and more.

From lounging around in your robes, to enjoying all the estate has to offer, including complimentary viewing of a movie of your choice in their in-house Movie theatre, or relaxing in the spa, to enjoying a stellar dining experience in their iconic Pullman Restaurant this package is a must-have.

Autumn on the estate includes:

– Two nights Luxurious accommodation

– A la carte breakfast each morning for two people

– Complimentary drinks arrival

– Four-course meal aboard the iconic Pullman Restaurant

– An express treatment of choice in Glo Spa & Wellness

– Complimentary access to our Abbey Movie Theatre

To be in with a chance of winning this incredible prize, all you have to do is enter via our Instagram page below:

