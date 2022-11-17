Check out the Penneys Late Late Toy Show 2022 collection

The Late Late Toy Show is just around the corner.

The highly anticipated Christmas show, hosted by Ryan Tubridy, airs on RTÉ One next Friday, November 25.

Penneys recently launched a Toy Show collection, which includes the much-loved family pyjama sets, snuddies and cosy socks alongside accessories and stationery.

This year’s collection has everything a family could need for a cosy night in, whilst helping a good cause, including the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show owl pyjamas for adults (€15) and

children (€12) and a baby sleepsuit (€11) for those new to the Toy Show tradition!

Parents and children can snuggle up on the sofa ahead of the “most exciting night of the year” with The Late Late Toy Show fleece snuddie for adults (€21) and kids (€19) and furry friends can get in on the action with a pet bow tie and bandana set (€5) and pet toy (€4.50).

The range also features Late Late Toy Show cosy socks for adults (€6) and kids (€5) and a Letter to Santa kit (€3), ready to jot down ideas for Santa Claus.

As part of the partnership with the Toy Show, Penneys will donate €120,000 with €100,000 going to the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal and a further €20,000 going to support the Children’s Health Foundation, helping sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

The retailer will also organise a special delivery of The Late Late Toy Show pjs and products for children who will be in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres on the night of The Toy Show.

The collection is on sale in Penneys stores nationwide now.