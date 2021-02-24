Home Top Story Zara McDermott confirms she’s quit Made In Chelsea: ‘No more reality TV...

Zara McDermott confirms she’s quit Made In Chelsea: ‘No more reality TV for me’

The 24-year-old joined the show in 2019

Zara McDermott has confirmed she’s quit Made In Chelsea.

The former Love Island star joined the hit reality show back in 2019, with her dramatic split and reconciliation with boyfriend Sam Thompson recently playing out in front of the cameras.

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Mag prior to the release of her BBC Three documentary on revenge porn, the 24-year-old said: “I’ve left. Sam’s still in.”

“I would like to do more documentaries. I’m bursting with ideas,” she revealed.

