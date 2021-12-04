Woman who claims Tristan Thompson is the father of her child gives birth

Maralee Nichols, the woman who has claimed Tristan Thompson is the father of her child, has given birth to a baby boy.

The personal trainer, who hails from Houston, shared the news on Instagram by posting a photo of her newborn son – who she’s named Angelou Kash Thompson.

Maralee tagged Tristan in the photo, and captioned it: “First came love, then came you ❤️ Angelou Kash Thompson.”

The 31-year-old also posted a photo of her baby boy on her Instagram Story, and said she’s “heartbroken” over the absence of her son’s father.

She wrote: “I want to thank everyone for your well being wishes. Me and baby are doing great. Right now my heart and mind is on focusing on the baby right now.”

“I am heartbroken that Angelou’s father doesn’t want to be in his life. I am hoping this lawsuit will bring us together and we can be a family.”

The news comes just one day after Maralee’s lawsuit against the NBA player hit headlines.

According to court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the Houston native is suing the Sacramento Kings player for child support, as she’s confident Tristan is the father of her baby.

In a declaration included in the filing, the sports star acknowledged that he had sex with Maralee at a hotel in Houston in March 2021, where he was celebrating his 30th birthday.

It’s understood Tristan was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time, as she threw him a 30th birthday party back in March, and posted a sweet tribute to him online.

Three months later, multiple outlets reported that Khloe and Tristan had split once again.

In his declaration, Tristan insisted the only time he was intimate with Maralee was in March 2021 in Houston, but attorneys for the 31-year-old have claimed their affair began at least “five months” before his 30th birthday.

Tristan also didn’t deny being the child’s father, but has asked for a paternity test to be carried out.

According to court documents, Maralee launched her paternity suit against Tristan on June 30 in Los Angeles, shortly after relocating from Texas.

Maralee has requested child support from him, and reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs.

Tristan is already father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian.

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Tristan for comment.