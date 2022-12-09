Vogue Williams reveals hilarious reason Joanne McNally didn’t turn up to her son’s christening

Vogue Williams has revealed the hilarious reason Joanne McNally didn’t turn up to her son’s christening.

The model chose her best friend and podcast co-host to be one of Otto’s godmothers.

However, Joanne never showed up at the church.

Speaking on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, Vogue said: “So, Joanne. She had one job really. We were having lovely Otto’s christening – she only held him about three months ago, he’s nearly eight months old. She’ll take him for a quick picture. She wants to be Gigi’s [godmother]! She says that quite openly.”

“So, we were having his christening. The priest I wouldn’t say had the most amount of patience from the beginning. So, anyways we organised the christening – everyone was there.”

“Someone had flown from Singapore, somebody else had just come back from LA, someone had come from Ireland and Joanne was coming from Ireland so I was like ‘Grand, we’re all there at the same time.'”

“So, we’re on the way to the church, and on the way my mum and my auntie and one of the godmothers was walking right behind us with Otto – it’s an eight-minute walk to the church. Right behind us.”

“We arrived at the church and I was like ‘Where are they?,'” Vogue continued. “They went to two other churches, then they ended up on the King’s Road and they had to get a taxi back. 20 minutes late for the christening and the priest was like really not happy.”

“So, I was like right we’ll go, we’ll go, we’ll go. Then I was like ‘Where’s Joanne? We have to go we can’t wait anymore, we can’t wait anymore.”

“Anyway, had the christening, Joanne wasn’t there, we had another godmother there Megan. Thankfully. We walked outside the church and Joanne just [mouths] ‘Sorry’.”

“‘Cause I texted her and I was like ‘Where are you?’ and she just [mouths] ‘Sorry’. I was like ‘What happened, what happened?'”

“She basically had gone to get a facial, she set herself up nicely in a pub,” Vogue revealed. “She’s having a glass of wine, so she was ready. The facial was at 11am by the way, the christening was at 1.20pm.”

“So, she’s sitting having a glass of wine, and I was like ‘and then what happened?’ and she’s like ‘and then I realised I forgot my passport.’ and I was like ‘right, so why did you sit at the lunch for two hours after the christening.'”

“She was like ‘I didn’t realise I had a part. I didn’t know I had to do that.’ So, yeah. She didn’t make the christening.”