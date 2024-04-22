This is when the full Electric Picnic lineup will be released

After weeks of speculation online, we finally know when the full lineup for this year’s Electric Picnic is going to be announced.

Electric Picnic has confirmed that they will be revealing the lineup for this year’s festival this Friday, 26th April.

For the past few weeks, there have been rumours circulating that the popular music festival won’t go ahead, due to a delay in announcing the acts.

The event is set to take place from Friday 16th to Sunday 18th of August in Stradbally Hall, Co. Laois.

Previously, the organisers attempted to calm fans’ fears of the possible cancellation and said this year’s festival is “100%” going ahead, and the line-up will be announced in “a few weeks.”

Given the event is taking place two weeks earlier than usual this year, and the lineup is typically out by now, ticket holders were worried the festival had been scrapped.

Head of Festival Republic Melvin Benn said the delay was due to awaiting confirmation on a major act for the event before a full announcement is made.

The Electric Picnic Residents Committee had previously issued an update on this year’s festival.

In a statement to Laois Live, they said: “We have met with representatives of Festival Republic, plans are well advanced for the festival and we are waiting on their final plan before communicating it to the community, we will keep you updated.”

“The committee are busy working behind the scenes organising for this year’s festival. Letters will be distributed to eligible residents in the coming weeks regarding ticket signing for your area.”

The three-day festival is celebrating its 20th year in business this summer, making it an extra special affair.

Tickets for the 2024 festival are sold out.