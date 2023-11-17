THIS is how much Ryan Tubridy could earn after signing major Virgin Radio deal

A new report has revealed how much Ryan Tubridy could potentially earn after signing a huge deal with Virgin Radio in the UK.

Last week, Goss.ie exclusively revealed that the broadcaster was relocating to the English capital after landing the hosting gig of a brand new Virgin Radio show.

It comes just months after the 50-year-old lost his RTÉ Radio 1 slot, amid the ongoing payments scandal.

The Irish Mirror has now reported that the former Late Late Show presenter could potentially take home €100,000 after securing the new gig.

Ryan begins the new show on Virgin Radio on Thursday, January 4.

An insider said: “His profile just isn’t big enough in the UK, but he could be taking home between €70k to €100k. It’s great for him though.”

“He will really have to start from the bottom and work his way to the top again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Radio UK (@virginradiouk)

A well-placed source previously told Goss.ie that the deal was signed last week while Ryan was in the UK, following weeks of negotiations with his agent Noel Kelly.

Ryan and Noel have been back and forth to the UK in recent months, as they explored his career options post-RTÉ.

And now, after weeks of speculation, the 50-year-old has finally found a new broadcasting home with Virgin Radio.

Our source told us: “He’s been in negotiations with Virgin Radio for weeks now and they finally signed things off on Wednesday.

“There was talk of Ryan staying in Ireland and flying back and forth but he has decided to fully move to London and will be relocating full time.”

“He was looking for the perfect role for some time, and London has always called to him. He’s ready for a brand new start and wants to set up a new life for himself.”

A radio insider also told Goss.ie: “There’s a lot of interest in him in the UK and his agent is hoping he will have just as busy a career in London than he does in Ireland.

“The last few months have been incredibly stressful for Ryan, but now he finally feels like himself again.

“He seems happy and calm, and is ready for a new chapter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy)

Industry sources added that Noel Kelly has worked hard to land Ryan a big deal like this, and he “never gave up hope” for the presenter’s career.

Virgin Radio is owned by Wireless Group, which is a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

The company owns Talk TV, Talk Radio, and Virgin Radio, along with several radio stations in Ireland – including Dublin’s FM104 and Q102.

Ryan previously hinted at a potential role with Wireless Group, as he met with Talk TV host Piers Morgan and Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans during a trip to London in September.