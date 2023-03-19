The winner of Dancing with the Stars 2023 is…

Carl Mullan has won the 2023 series of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The RTÉ 2FM star and his pro dance partner Emily Barker beat Irish influencer Suzanne Jackson, Eurovision’s Brooke Scullion, and Glee actor Damian McGinty in Sunday night’s final.

Gushing over his wife after winning the Glitterball Trophy, Carl said: “Ais has been such a rock. My whole family. Thank you so much for all the love and support online and in the streets. Emily, I’m so buzzing we won this for you. You deserve this.”

Emily added: “This is a dream. I’ve waiting so long for this moment. Six seasons. Carl has been a dream to work with.”

It comes after Goss.ie exclusively revealed that the popular show is set to be renewed for another season.