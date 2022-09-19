The special meaning behind the necklace Kate Middleton wore to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Kate Middleton attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday alongside her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales wore a black dress by Alexander McQueen for the occasion, along with a wide-brimmed hat with a subtle veil.

The mother-of-three also wore a pearl necklace that belonged to the late Queen in a special tribute.

The Queen’s funeral service ended just after 12pm, and a procession to Wellington Arch led by the King began shortly afterwards.

After the procession arrives at 1pm, the Bearer Party will lift Her Majesty’s coffin from the state gun carriage to the state hearse.

The procession will continue to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Committal Service will begin at 4pm.

At 7.30pm on Monday evening, the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband Prince Philip during a private family service at the memorial chapel.

They will be buried in the royal vault next to the Queen’s father King George VI and mother.