The full line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

As we previously reported, Ryan Tubridy will conduct a “very special interview” with President Michael D Higgins this Friday night from Áras an Uachtaráin – ahead of his 80th birthday on Sunday.

Ryan will also be joined by Academy Award-winning actress Kathy Bates, who is trying to perfect a Ballyfermot accent for her latest role.

Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton will be chatting about his chances of making the Lions team, the return of Simon Zebo to Munster, and lending his support to DEBRA Ireland.

Singer Imelda May will be joined by Niall McNamee for an exclusive performance of her song ‘Don’t Let Me Stand on My Own’ from her new album ‘11 Past the Hour’.

Claudia Scanlon, who has genetic skin condition Epidermolysis bullosa, will be joined by her mother Liz to speak to Ryan about living with the condition and thriving against the odds.

Friday’s show will also see the debut TV performance of ‘Crybaby’ from Noel Hogan featuring Bronagh Gallagher.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One, Friday, April 16th at 9:35pm.